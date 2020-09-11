1h ago

add bookmark

Unilever admits hair ad was 'racist and we apologise unreservedly'

Canny Maphanga
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Unilever has apologised for a racist advert.
Unilever has apologised for a racist advert.
Unilever South Africa
  • Unilever SA acknowledges that the hair advert published on Clicks website was racist and apologises unreservedly. 
  • It says that it was "shocked" to discover that it supplied the images in question.
  • Unilever SA said it would set up a new Diversity and Inclusion Assets Committee.

Unilever South Africa says that it was shocked to discover that it had supplied images for a TRESemmé advert on the Clicks website that portrayed black hair as inferior.

"This was racist and we apologise unreservedly," Unilever SA said in a statement on Friday.

This comes after a hair advert published on the Clicks website sparked outrage. The advert described white women's hair as "fine and flat" and "normal" while the black women's hair was described as  "dry and damaged" and "frizzy and dull".

This resulted in a protest by the EFF which shut down Clicks stores across the country.

The protest was called off after the EFF leadership met with Unilever and Clicks management on Thursday.

READ: EFF, Clicks bury the hatchet, Unilever to pull all TRESemmé products for 10 days

Unilever SA - which licenses TRESemmé products - says that it immediately began an investigation to understand what happened.

"At the same time, we began reviewing all the marketing campaigns and images in our South Africa portfolio to make sure they match our commitment to celebrate all beauty and  promote Diversity and Inclusion," Unilever SA added.

Unilever SA says it will be:

- Setting up a new diversity and inclusion assets committee, representative of its consumers, to ensure future advertising campaigns and publicity materials reflect its values.

- Setting up an advisory board with internal and external experts to review how its hair care products in South Africa can offer consumers the solutions they want in positive and empowering terms.

- Working with the new advisory board to develop programmes to deliver immediate support to black hair stylists and small professional salons.

- Reviewing its mandatory diversity and inclusion training, accelerating its training on unconscious bias for all staff.

News24 reported that following its meeting with the EFF on Thursday, Unilever SA agreed to its retailers removing TRESemmé from their shelves for 10 days.

"We want to reiterate our sincere apologies to all South Africans and to the offence caused to black women in particular. We also apologise to the Clicks group.

"We will learn from this failing and we will accelerate our efforts to support the transformation of society, represent all communities and celebrate all beauty," Unilever SA concluded.

Related Links
UPDATE | EFF, Clicks bury the hatchet, Unilever to pull all TRESemmé products for 10 days
Dis-Chem, Makro latest retailers to pull TRESemmé from shelves
Clicks hair ad: EFF to meet Unilever following 'robust action' threat
Read more on:
clicksunilevereff
Lottery
Lekker Friday for one Daily Lotto winner
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
21% - 2419 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 535 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
53% - 6106 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 2391 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.75
(+0.45)
ZAR/GBP
21.44
(+0.81)
ZAR/EUR
19.85
(+0.57)
ZAR/AUD
12.20
(+0.47)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.74)
Gold
1941.24
(-0.11)
Silver
26.74
(-0.22)
Platinum
928.00
(+0.70)
Brent Crude
39.71
(-1.79)
Palladium
2308.69
(+1.39)
All Share
56087.84
(+0.24)
Top 40
51715.12
(+0.36)
Financial 15
10203.73
(-1.94)
Industrial 25
74819.19
(+0.36)
Resource 10
56294.81
(+1.13)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20254.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo