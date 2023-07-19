1h ago

'Unimaginable tragedy': Call for probe after 9-month-old boy dies at KZN daycare facility

Nkosikhona Duma
A medic on the scene where a nine-month-old infant was found unresponsive at a daycare facility in Zwelisha.
Supplied/RUSA
  • A 9-month-old baby died on his first day at a daycare facility in Zwelisha, Verulum.
  • KwaZulu-Natal government authorities have called for a full-scale investigation.
  • Allegations are that the baby fell asleep while feeding and that he never woke up.

KwaZulu-Natal government authorities have called for a full-scale investigation after a 9-month-old baby died on his first day at a daycare facility in Zwelisha, Verulam.

Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said the incident warranted a full-scale investigation.

"We pin our trust on the police to get to the bottom of this," she said.

Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), a privately owned first responding company, said the baby was pronounced dead at about 16:00 on Tuesday.

RUSA spokesperson Prem Balram said a caregiver contacted them after discovering the infant unresponsive in a bed. 

"RUSA medics were immediately dispatched and, on arrival, discovered a large crowd gathered in the yard."

Balram added: "The child was naked and wrapped in a blanket. Medics examined the minor and discovered that he showed no signs of life.

Balram said the crèche owner told them the baby fell asleep while he was feeding and that he did not wake up afterward.

Khoza said the incident "underscores the need for stringent regulations and standards in childcare centres to ensure the safety and well-being of children".

She added:

The loss of such a young life is an unimaginable tragedy, and it is the responsibility of society to uphold the highest levels of care and safety in all such facilities.

A team of social workers has been sent to provide psycho-social support to the baby's family and staff members at the daycare facility.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said an inquest docket was opened.


