42m ago

add bookmark

Union threatens to shut down schools: 'A dead teacher cannot teach and a dead learner cannot learn'

Jenna Etheridge
Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga.
Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga.
Sydney Seshibedi,Gallo Images via Getty Images
  • Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is consulting with various stakeholders to find a solution to the schools crisis.
  • A teachers' union, which has 27 000 members, is threatening to close schools "by force".
  • The union says "a dead teacher cannot teach", which is why they have adopted such a tough stance. 

The Educators' Union of South Africa (EUSA) has threatened to shut down schools "by force" to protect pupils and teachers from contracting the Covid-19 virus.

The union, which has 27 000 members, claimed that Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga was putting lives at risk.

Teachers' unions have been calling for her to close schools to curb the spread of the virus and come up with alternative models of teaching.

Motshekga has been consulting with various stakeholders to find a way forward, but it is not yet clear when an announcement will be made on the outcome of these discussions.

ALSO READ | School closures: Frustration mounts as teachers' unions await Motshekga's response

Basic education department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga indicated on Monday that the consultation process was now closed.

Report

"The minister has concluded the consultation process... she is now processing a comprehensive report of this process through [the] structure of government, eventually with the NCCC [National Coronavirus Command Council] and Cabinet."

EUSA spokesperson Kabelo Mahlobogwane said that if schools were not closed from Monday, they would "shut down all non-compliant schools by force on 1 August 2020".

READ | Covid-19: Uber has been quietly helping governments with contact tracing

"We have learnt from the taxi industry that violence is the only language our government understands," he said.

"A dead teacher cannot teach and a dead learner cannot learn."

Mhlanga said the union should desist immediately. 

"We want to call on all those who are using illegal means to disrupting schools, including those who are appropriating themselves the authority of closing schools, which they don't have in law, to stop this immediately," he said.

"Law enforcement agencies have been asked to decisively deal with such."

Related Links
Covid-19: Angie Motshekga meets Cabinet as unions propose matrics return to school on 17 August
#SchoolStayAway gets no support from teacher unions despite sharing similar concerns
Covid-19: More than 16 000 teachers have comorbidities, says Motshekga
Read more on:
eusalockdowneducationcoronavirus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you get a Covid-19 vaccine if it became available this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I trust the experts
48% - 152 votes
No, it is too rushed and needs more testing
26% - 83 votes
I would not get a Covid-19 vaccine at all
26% - 84 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.38
(+1.35)
ZAR/GBP
20.91
(+0.56)
ZAR/EUR
18.91
(+0.66)
ZAR/AUD
11.69
(-0.24)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.92)
Gold
1842.56
(+1.36)
Silver
21.21
(+6.70)
Platinum
883.93
(+4.78)
Brent Crude
43.35
(+0.37)
Palladium
2150.66
(+5.99)
All Share
56422.14
(+0.28)
Top 40
52016.52
(+0.32)
Financial 15
10688.19
(+0.68)
Industrial 25
76329.58
(+1.75)
Resource 10
54424.57
(-1.75)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Mandela Day: 67 000-litre soup target smashed by more than 300 chefs...

11h ago

FEEL GOOD | Mandela Day: 67 000-litre soup target smashed by more than 300 chefs in 10 cities
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Engineering student asks for R67 from each Facebook follower, secures over R40 000...

11h ago

Engineering student asks for R67 from each Facebook follower, secures over R40 000 towards her fees
This reader wanted RTs so Toyota could service his Dad's old Stallion bakkie as a...

20 Jul

This reader wanted RTs so Toyota could service his Dad's old Stallion bakkie as a birthday gift
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo