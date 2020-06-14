26m ago

add bookmark

Union vows to shut down Dis-Chem warehouse over Covid-19 cases

Nicole McCain and Jeanette Chabalala
A union demands Dis-chem test its employees working for a company warehouse.
A union demands Dis-chem test its employees working for a company warehouse.
Valentina Russanov/Getty Images
  • The National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers plans to shut down a Dis-Chem warehouse following multiple positive Covid-19 cases.
  • Nupsaw claims the company has not carried out adequate screening and tracing processes.
  • Dis-Chem says it has adhered to all requirements throughout the lockdown period.

The National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw) has vowed to temporarily shut down a retail warehouse in Midrand, Gauteng, following multiple positive Covid-19 cases.

The union says there have been 10 positive Covid-19 cases at Dis-Chem's warehouse, across a number of departments. According to Nupsaw Gauteng organiser Desmond Jeza, the retailer is still using a biometric access system at the property, which the union believes is not sufficiently sanitised.

He said the company had not carried out an adequate screening and tracing process to identify employees who had come into contact with the positive cases.

Demands

"This affects the entire community of Midrand, as many of the employees live in surrounding areas such as Tembisa and Ivory Park," he added.

The union plans to picket at the warehouse on Monday, demanding that all workers be tested before the warehouse reopens, and that those who test positive are allowed to self-isolate at home with full pay.

The union is also calling on management to have the warehouse cleaned and disinfected.

In addition, the union claims workers are required to pay R500 for their own tests – a financial burden many staff cannot afford as some earn only R2 500 a month, Jeza said.

READ | Coronavirus: 24 employees at Boksburg Dis-Chem branch test positive for Covid-19

Jeza said the union had written to the Department of Labour on multiple occasions but had yet to receive a response.

He had also contacted the local police station and said they will be working together to investigate the matter.

Eight positive tests

Meanwhile, Dis-Chem "strongly refutes" the union's allegations regarding the health and safety of its workers.

The company said eight of the 1 950 employees at its Midrand distribution centre tested positive for Covid-19 this week.

"Dis-Chem believes the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw) is on a publicity drive to enlist members after a failed strike last year which saw their union membership dwindle to under 10 percent," read a statement issued on Sunday.

Caryn Eliasov-Barker, HR director at Dis-Chem, said they have adhered to all requirements throughout the lockdown period across the entire company and have been commended by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases for the way in which the company handled staff and customer safety.

READ | SA business confidence slumps to lowest in 45 years

"The employee in question reported feeling unwell on Monday 8th June. The necessary screening and testing were conducted, and the employee was sent home to self-isolate while waiting for test results.

"All close contact colleagues were tested at the time. A positive diagnosis was received on Tuesday 9th June at 14:00 and immediate steps were taken to close the facility, which is one of two warehousing facilities on the Dis-Chem site in Midrand," she said.

Jobs 

Eliasov-Barker also said biometric systems were in use with sanitiser at all stations at entry points to the warehouse.

She said movement within the actual warehouse was not biometrically controlled at this stage.

Eliasov-Barker also said any staff member who wanted to be tested but who had no any symptoms nor been in direct contact with any infected person, had the option of having a test done like any other member of the public, but at a reduced cost.

She said a person can choose to go to a private facility at their rates because they would not qualify under the Solidarity Fund free testing programme or at a state facility if there are no symptoms.

"We take the safety and health of our staff extremely seriously and would never deviate from ensuring the working environment is safe.

"We wish to remind Nupsaw that no one has lost their job or had their pay reduced despite shortened hours, isolating where necessary or when in quarantine. So far, Nupsaw's previous actions have destroyed jobs," Eliasov-Barker said.

Related Links
Covid-19: Worcester Pick n Pay temporarily closes after employee tests positive
Woolworths in Constantia Village closed after employee tests positive for Covid-19
Covid-19: Checkers in Ballito Junction closed after employee tests positive
Read more on:
dis-chemcoronavirus
Lottery
One person bags R246k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What sport are you most looking forward to seeing return to action?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 8156 votes
Cricket
12% - 2401 votes
Soccer
24% - 4641 votes
Golf
7% - 1374 votes
Other
16% - 3070 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.87
(-0.95)
ZAR/GBP
21.35
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.16
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.69
(-0.14)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.26)
Gold
1728.89
(+0.08)
Silver
17.45
(+0.17)
Platinum
807.50
(+0.44)
Brent Crude
39.06
(+0.26)
Palladium
1916.00
(+0.60)
All Share
53639.64
(+0.65)
Top 40
49247.69
(+0.73)
Financial 15
10775.03
(+1.10)
Industrial 25
73339.61
(+0.73)
Resource 10
49390.31
(+0.44)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20162.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo