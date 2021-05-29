18m ago

add bookmark

Unions plead for teachers to be vaccinated ahead of daily classes for primary school pupils

Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Grade 12 learners practising social distancing while waiting to be screened(Cebelihle Mthethwa,News24)
Grade 12 learners practising social distancing while waiting to be screened(Cebelihle Mthethwa,News24)
  • Naptosa said it would consult with the Department of Basic Education to put teachers second in line for Covid-19 vaccines as pupils return to school.
  • On Saturday, the department announced that primary school pupils would return on 26 July. 
  • SADTU said it would monitor the situation closely, especially with a third wave looming.

The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of SA (Naptosa) says it will consult with the Department of Basic Education to put teachers second in line for Covid-19 vaccines.

This follows an announcement made by the department on Saturday that primary school pupils would return on 26 July.

According to Naptosa's executive director, Basil Manuel, it welcomed the decision made by the department because it, along with other unions, was part of the consultation process.

However, he said the union was concerned about the safety of teachers as schools would return to full capacity.

"We are concerned about the mental health of the teachers as 100% capacity causes panic in people during the time of the pandemic.

"We want to consult with the department that teachers should be next in the line following those aged 60 and above to get vaccinated for Covid-19."

Manuel added the union was not planning on "jumping the line" as people aged 60 and above were the priority, saying teachers should be given first preference, especially with walk-ins.

The union said schools would not have enough time to prepare for all the pupils who returned on 26 July.

The SA Democratic Teacher's Union (SADTU) said it would monitor the situation closely, especially with a third wave looming.

"We are going to monitor the situation very closely from the side of the union to ensure that as we move towards the 26th of July all safety measures are taken care of," its spokesperson, Xolani Fakude, added.

An education lobbyist from the Parents for Equal Education SA, Vanessa le Roux, said government departments were not communicating with each other.

"While the health department warns us about the increase in Covid-19 infections and a third wave, the basic education department, in a sneaky way, opens primary schools to full capacity. 

"We want to know who has been consulted in this regard, what makes it safe to open primary schools to their full capacity while we see more and more learners being infected."

Le Roux added education officials should stop playing with the lives of people from the comfort of their own homes.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sadtunaptosaeducationcoronavirus
Lottery
Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you believe gun ownership should be allowed for self defence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, citizens should be able to protect themselves
88% - 5702 votes
No, it leads to increased availability and abuse of firearms
12% - 788 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
view
Rand - Dollar
13.78
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.54
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.79
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.62
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,903.86
0.0%
Silver
27.92
0.0%
Palladium
2,827.50
0.0%
Platinum
1,184.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
68.72
-0.7%
Top 40
61,346
+0.9%
All Share
67,555
+0.9%
Resource 10
66,256
-0.7%
Industrial 25
87,078
+1.9%
Financial 15
13,450
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at...

28 May

FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at international showcase
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo