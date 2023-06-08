Unisa finalises response to report into alleged maladministration, tender irregularities

Unisa's council has finalised its response to a report of an independent assessor who looked into the institution ' s affairs.

The council sat on Wednesday to conclude some outstanding governance and oversight matters and finalise its response to Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande.

Unisa says the response will reach the minister's office within an agreed time frame.

Unisa's council has finalised its response to Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande on a damning report into allegations of maladministration and tender irregularities.

The report came after Professor Themba Mosia, an independent assessor, was appointed to look into Unisa's affairs, and he recommended the institution be placed under administration.

The 309-page document details his findings on various issues, including the state of governance at the institution, the performance of management and the council, financial management, upgrades to the vice-chancellor's home, claims of intimidation and bullying, and the leaking of confidential reports.

He advised Nzimande the management and council should be "relieved of their duties" and the institution placed under administration.

Mosia completed the report into the probe in March this year.

On 12 May, Nzimande wrote to the council saying it had 10 days to respond to Mosia's report.

On Thursday evening, the institution issued a statement saying the council had sat on Wednesday to conclude some outstanding governance and oversight matters and finalise its response to Nzimande on the independent assessor's report.

Council finalised and approved its response to the report of the independent assessor appointed by Minister Nzimande to look into the affairs of Unisa. The response will reach the minister's office within the agreed time frame between the minister and council. The council looks forward to the response and guidance of Minister Nzimande. It is committed to further engagements with him should the need arise.

The statement read:

According to the university, the council proceeded to ratify the filling of existing vacancies, thus completing a process that commenced several months ago in anticipation of the pending end of the terms of certain members as well as the need to fill other vacancies that already existed at the time.

"Two other vacancies, occasioned by recent resignations, have also been filled."

Last month, it was reported two council members had tendered their resignations.

The council expressed displeasure about the leaking of documents, including its draft response, before the meeting on Wednesday.

It called for action to be taken against those found to be involved.

According to a draft final response, which was reported on by TimesLive, the council believed the appointment of an administrator was not warranted at present and Nzimande should give the institution six months to implement self-correcting measures.

The publication reported the council had an issue with many of the independent assessor's findings and conclusions.

A media enquiry was sent to the Department of Higher Education on Wednesday.

Its response will be included once received.