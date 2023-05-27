'Unisa is far from collapsing,' says Council after damning report

The Unisa council has responded to the Independent Assessor Report.

According to the council, it is yet to provide a comprehensive response to the Report in the next coming days.

The council said that Unisa is far from collapsing or being a university in chaos.

The Council of the University of South Africa (Unisa) has conceded that the university has serious governance and operational challenges but stressed that it is "far from collapsing or being a university in chaos".

The university has been embroiled in a string of maladministration scandals after a recent Independent Assessor report into allegations of maladministration and tender irregularities, which painted a bleak state of affairs at the institution.

The report was commissioned by Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande and recommended that the university be placed under administration.

The Unisa council in a statement said while it is still processing the report by independent assessor Professor Themba Mosia into the Affairs of the Unisa and preparing an official response, it saw it fit to meet the expectations of the numerous internal and external stakeholders who have a legitimate interest in the affairs and future of the university.

READ | Reading literacy woes: SA's 'fragile' education system neglects reading for comprehension - Motshekga

In the report, Mosia details his findings on various issues, including the state of governance at the institution, the performance of management and the council, financial management, upgrades to the vice-chancellor's home, claims of intimidation and bullying, relations with the labour movement, and the leaking of confidential reports.



Responding to the report, the council said that it was committed to the principles and values of good governance and the rule of law.

The council said: "Consistent with this commitment, the university will prepare a comprehensive response to the report in the next coming days. The university has serious governance and operational challenges; however, it is far from collapsing or being a university in chaos."

It added that the allegations made against any of the officials of the university, will be tested through relevant internal processes designed for such purposes or through the legal systems of the country.

READ | Two Unisa council members resign in wake of damning report into university affairs

News24 previously reported that the report detailed a litany of claims of maladministration, poor leadership and mismanagement against the council, chaired by Mashukudu Maboa, and the executive management team, led by principal and vice-chancellor Professor Puleng LenkaBula.

Since the release of the report, two council members, Belinda Mapongwana - chair of council's social and ethics committee- and Sedzani Mudau tendered their resignations.

"...efforts are underway to address the long-term financial sustainability of the university and as a result, MANCOM has already approved the university’s financial sustainability strategy of the university which will guide the university’s efforts to secure the future of Unisa in the long-term," the council added.

The Council said Unisa will be turning 150 years-old next month adding that the important African asset remains an academic institution that meets national and global quality assurance standards and remains viable administratively and operationally.

"The University wishes to appeal for patience and cooperation as it prepares a comprehensive response to the Assessor’s Report. Unisa will respond to all the matters with facts and verifiable performance and related data."

It added that it would provide a comprehensive response to the report in the coming days.



