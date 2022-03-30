Unisa resumes in-person graduation ceremonies after two-year hiatus due to Covid-19

Two years after the deadly pandemic halted live graduation ceremonies, face-to-face celebrations are resuming.

Unisa resumed the ceremonies on Tuesday.

It says the holding of these ceremonies indicates the "university has returned to normality".

Graduations will also be held at the university's regional hubs in Mbombela, Polokwane, Bloemfontein, Cape Town, East London, and Durban as per the approved schedule, which runs until 23 June.

"The successful holding of these ceremonies indicates that the university has returned to normality," it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The university added it was in direct contact with all the graduates to advise them of their respective graduation dates and times.

"University graduations are very important and sacred ceremonies. They represent the pinnacle of hard work that students and academics have put in over the years.

"As a university, we take pride in this sacred tradition that seeks to honour, recognise and reward hard work, academic success, and excellence," Unisa's principal and vice-chancellor, Professor Puleng LenkaBula, said.

About two years ago, live graduation ceremonies were halted in the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Several measures such as restrictions and regulations were in place during this time that made large gatherings impossible, but this appears to be waning as more universities begin to hold live graduation ceremonies.

News24 reported universities across Cape Town commenced their autumn in-person graduation ceremonies on Monday, two years after the deadly pandemic halted face-to-face celebrations.



In addition, the University of Cape Town (UCT) held a graduation "walk of celebration" for the March 2022 graduands outside Sarah Baartman Hall.

According to UCT, this afforded graduates the opportunity to invite up to three guests to watch them walk across a platform outside the hall and have their name called out while the vice-chancellor and loved ones congratulated and celebrated with them.