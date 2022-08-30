UniteBehind to march in Cape Town demanding removal of MPs over Prasa failures

Civic organisation #UniteBehind will march to protest against "corruption and maladministration" at the Passenger Rail Agency of SA.

The organisa tion is calling for the removal of MPs and politicians implicated in corruption and maladministration at the rail agency.

Among those it wants to see ousted is Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

"Our country should not be run by people who have destroyed our rail system, failed the poor and working-class people by their complicity in and advancement of the capture of Prasa," #UnitedBehind spokesperson Zukiswa Vuka said.

According to Vuka, the organisation has been calling on Prasa to fix trains in the Western Cape for several years and has taken to state-owned enterprises to court as part of several cases that relate to safety and "illegal appointments".

"It's very important to get trains running. In the Western Cape, according to research, trains used to be the most affordable mode of transport. It makes it easier for people to get to the CBD," Vuka said, adding:

Trains are supposed to be safe and reliable and are the backbone of the economy. It is one transport mode that cuts across the different areas created by social injustice.

Mbalula's spokesperson, Lwaphesheya Khoza, said he visited Cape Town last month to view the progress Prasa was making with the "resuscitation and rebuilding of the railway line".

Mbalula was "encouraged by the progress", Khoza added.

She said Mbalula had "entrusted the Board of Prasa to continue rooting out financial malpractices within the institution" and that a Special Investigating Unit probe identified 44 employees who, according to it, should undergo consequence management.

"Prasa has since taken the following actions against implicated employees, considering that 11 have since resigned and are no longer in the employ of Prasa: One employee [was] dismissed, one resigned, four were given 12-month final written warnings, one was given a six-month written warning, 11 were found not guilty, one employee was not disciplined as there was no basis for discipline, 13 cases are in various stages of the disciplinary process, and one employee is on suspension," she said.

Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda said the Prasa Board is making steady progress in addressing issues of corruption and maladministration in the organisation.

"Prasa has also initiated Project Ziveze, a verification initiative to clean up Prasa [of] any individuals who may be in the organisation fraudulently or illegally. The forensic investigation is in its final stages.”

She added that two contracts were found to be irregular by the High Court, and have been set aside. Employees involved are undergoing disciplinary processes.

Strides

“Prasa has recovered the Southern, Northern and certain parts of the Central Line – between Cape Town and Langa via Sarepta and via Pinelands. Prasa has adopted a corridor approach in its recovery and has made great strides in recovering lines in Cape Town,” added Makanda.

Last week, Cosatu marched to Prasa's Cape Town offices to demand that the agency address the Western Cape's "public transport crisis".

Cosatu Western Cape secretary Malvern de Bruyn told News24 that the union was calling for a reliable railway system, with the Central, Bellville and Fish Hoek lines fully operational.

The State Capture Inquiry's final report recommended that a new probe be instituted to establish why Prasa was allowed to "slide into almost total ruin". Commission chairperson, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said that wrongdoing and failures at Prasa still had to be uncovered.

Recently, Mbalula said Prasa launched a forensic investigation into "ghost employees" after the entity could not verify the existence of 3 000 members of staff. The payment of salaries to the 3 000 ghost employees was frozen.