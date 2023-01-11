Universities should not be killing fields, say prominent citizens after attempt on Fort Hare VC's life

A group of concerned citizens has condemned last week's attempted murder of the University of Fort Hare's VC and the killing of his bodyguard.

Members of the group, which includes former deputy finance minister, Mcebisi Jonas, have called on a joint effort by police and citizens to protect the institution.

They say the corruption and maladministration allegations have denied the institution recognition for its historic academic excellence.

A group of concerned citizens has expressed concern following the attempt on the life of Professor Sakhela Buhlungu, vice-chancellor (VC) of the University of Fort Hare, last week.

Buhlungu's bodyguard Mboneli Vesele died in the attempt while the VC was unharmed. He was moved to a safe location.

The shooting happened outside Buhlungu's residence in Alice in the Eastern Cape.

Buhlungu, appointed for a second term last year, was credited for implementing turnaround strategies and rooting out corruption at the embattled university.

The group, which includes former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas, ex-National Prosecuting Authority boss Vusi Pikoli and author Songezo Zibi, said that corruption and maladministration at the university had robbed it of the honour it holds for its historical academic excellence.

They said the safety of academics and administrators fighting for transformation at public institutions should not be compromised.



The group said: "Current efforts to clean up its administration, transform its academic culture and uplift its standards deserve the support of all South Africans. Gallo Images Alaister Russell, Gallo Images, Sunday Time "Academics and administrators are public servants who should not need armed protection to perform their duties on behalf of the nation. Universities perform a vital service to society. They are repositories of knowledge and training grounds for the next generation of leaders. They should not be killing fields."

The group called on South Africans to safeguard the institution and the government to protect Buhlungu.

It also called on law enforcement to investigate his attempted murder and the murder of Vesele.