16m ago

add bookmark

Universities to move online amid Level 4 - Nzimande

accreditation
Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande. Picture: GCIS
Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande. Picture: GCIS
  • Universities will move online, while TVET colleges will use remote teaching and learning amid the two week-long Level 4 lockdown.
  • Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said this was in line with regulations. 
  • Residences, however, remain open to avoid students travelling and being at risk of contracting the virus. 

Universities across the country will not officially close amid the adjusted Level 4 lockdown but all face-to-face teaching and examinations will come to a halt for the next two weeks amid the Covid-19 third wave, Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said on Wednesday.

At a media briefing in Pretoria, Nzimande said instead of closing, universities would instead move to online teaching for all students, in line with the regulations.

He added residences would also remain open as it was not safe for students to be released to travel back home as they might be at risk of contracting the virus.

Nzimande said: 

In terms of the adjusted Level 4 lockdown that has now been put in place, our universities do not officially close, but all face-to-face teaching and examinations must halt for the next two-week period. Learning will shift exclusively to online learning for all students.

He added universities would, however, need to continue to manage residences according to the necessary health and safety protocols as outlined in the directives and in line with protocols developed by higher health.

READ | Adjusted Level 4: Postponed exams, no contact classes - universities deal with the third wave

"Under no circumstances should any mass social or other activities be permitted in residences or on campuses during this period and institutions are requested to strictly enforce restrictive measures.

"It has also been agreed that international and inter-provincial travel will be discouraged, and limited to essential services and needs."

Nzimande said all access to campuses would also be controlled and made available for essential services and other activities that could not be suspended.

He added the principle outlined in the sector's directions was that all universities would manage their own academic activities in line with the national directions and health protocols, with the support of higher health. 

All institutions were expected to ensure their Covid-19 task teams were functional and active to manage institutional responses to the pandemic and also to maintain effective communication and consultation with staff and students amid the third wave, Nzimande said. 

Hybrid teaching and learning at TVET colleges

Touching on Technical, Vocational and Education Training (TVET), he added colleges would initiate remote teaching and learning approaches as they did in 2020. 

He said until the colleges officially closed later in the week and after they reopen, post-Level 4 lockdown, they would have to maintain health and safety protocols at campuses. 

Nzimande added further details of the process and the amended reopening dates for colleges would be communicated in due course.

The higher education department was in the process of finalising negotiations with mobile network operators for zero-rated data for students and college staff.

He said colleges would also make alternative plans to ensure students received their learning material while the issue of data was being attended to.

ALSO READ | Universities must prioritise student success, staff and curriculum development - Nzimande

TVET college examinations will also be adjusted to ensure students were properly prepared and not disadvantaged.

"I must indicate that flexibility exists in our TVET examinations calendar to allow for any reasonable amendment. Semester 1 and NCV students, who are currently in recess, shall resume their classes on 12 July on a rotational basis.

"Semester 2 registrations are ongoing and phased-in classes are to begin on 1 August, subject to review. Staff attendance at colleges and regional offices should be at a maximum of 33% to allow for limited disruption," Nzimande added.

He said Community Education and Training (CET) colleges would be guided by the Department of Basic Education calendar because the majority of them used basic education infrastructure. 

The higher education department said higher health had trained and developed more than 49 000 campus-based frontline institutional staff and student volunteers. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
blade nzimandepretoriagautengeducationcoronavirus
Lottery
Here are the winning Daily Lotto number
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The ConCourt sentenced former president Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail for contempt. The ruling was:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Just
33% - 733 votes
Extreme
3% - 67 votes
Not enough
64% - 1431 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
view
Rand - Dollar
14.32
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.76
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.96
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.75
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Gold
1,767.56
+0.4%
Silver
26.02
+1.0%
Palladium
2,775.00
+3.4%
Platinum
1,073.00
+0.1%
Brent Crude
74.76
+0.1%
Top 40
60,162
-0.6%
All Share
66,249
-0.5%
Resource 10
63,234
-0.5%
Industrial 25
87,228
-0.8%
Financial 15
13,103
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics

21m ago

Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics
EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my...

7h ago

EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my country backs me'
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

28 Jun

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

28 Jun

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

25 Jun

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21175.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo