1h ago

add bookmark

University fees protests: Students block roads near UJ in early morning demonstration

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A general view of University of Johannesburg.
A general view of University of Johannesburg.
Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo
  • Protesting students blocked roads near the University of Johannesburg on Monday.
  • The protest forms part of a nationwide shutdown of universities over student funding.
  • The crowd dispersed after police arrived on the scene.

Disgruntled student protesters have blocked roads in Johannesburg, as a national movement to shut down universities continued on Monday.

FOLLOW LIVE | #NationalShutdown: University students protest nationwide demanding free education

The South African Union of Students (SAUS) has vowed to bring all institutions to a standstill, through mass protest action at 26 different universities on Monday.

The nationwide action comes after the SAUS held a meeting with the higher education department to discuss its demands, which include the clearing of historical debt for all students and that registration for all first-year students be allowed to proceed while the government is still sorting out the funding challenges. They also want a 0% increase for the 2021 academic year.

In an early morning protest, students took to the streets and blocked roads at the University of Johannesburg, confirmed police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo.

READ | Higher education department not in a 'financial position' to clear student debt - Blade Nzimande

"Protesters blockaded Kingsway Road next to Campus Square and University of Johannesburg in Auckland Park in the early hours of this morning," he said.

The crowd was soon dispersed, with no other reports of protests, Naidoo said.

"As police arrived, they dispersed. No rubber bullets were fired. As of now, there are no protests in Johannesburg."

The mass action at the country's universities follows the Wits protests last week, when students took to the streets over financial struggles.

Last Wednesday, they blocked off Empire Road in Johannesburg, demanding they be allowed to register for the 2021 academic year, regardless of historical debt.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ujsausgautengjohannesburguniversity protestseducationuniversity fees
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 5546 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 3622 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 5250 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan 2021

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.88
(+0.37)
ZAR/GBP
20.73
(+0.31)
ZAR/EUR
17.74
(+0.56)
ZAR/AUD
11.53
(+0.53)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.36)
Gold
1728.70
(+0.26)
Silver
26.05
(+0.42)
Platinum
1211.00
(+1.00)
Brent Crude
69.46
(0.00)
Palladium
2363.63
(+0.88)
All Share
67890.37
(-0.47)
Top 40
62250.84
(-0.54)
Financial 15
12815.23
(-1.37)
Industrial 25
86870.37
(-0.69)
Resource 10
70061.95
(+0.10)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university
FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo