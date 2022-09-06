University investigating student teacher who allegedly mocked Soweto teen for being gay

North West University is investigating a student teacher who allegedly mocked a Soweto teenager for being gay.

Tiro Moalusi, a Grade 9 PJ Simelane Secondary School pupil, died by suicide.

The university confirmed the teacher was a registered student.

The 15-year-old pupil later died by suicide.

The university confirmed the student teacher would continue with her studies, pending the finalisation of the investigation.

On Tuesday, its spokesperson, Louis Jacobs, said the university had written to the basic education department and higher education minister informing them it was aware of the incident and had commenced with the investigation.

Tiro Moalusi, a Grade 9 PJ Simelane Secondary School pupil, died by suicide a month ago after the student teacher allegedly mocked him in front of his peers for being gay.

It is alleged she called him "ngwanyana abuti" (sissy boy), prompting her and the whole class to laugh. When he confronted the student teacher and told her how it made him feel, she allegedly continued to laugh.

Jacobs said the university had since identified her as a third-year student who was enrolled at the faculty of education.

He added the student teacher was doing her practical at the school when the incident occurred.

When News24 asked for details about the investigation, Jacobs said he could not divulge any information because the university's internal disciplinary process was handling the matter.

Last Friday, the Gauteng education department released a statement saying the South African Council for Educators was also investigating the incident.



