48m ago

Share

University of Fort Hare to challenge Mabuyane's bid to declare investigation into his degree invalid

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has vowed to challenge the report implicating him in academic fraud.
Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has vowed to challenge the report implicating him in academic fraud.
PHOTO: Lulama Zenzile/Gallo Images, Die Burger
  • The University of Fort Hare (UFH) will challenge Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane's attempt to declare an investigation into his degree invalid.
  • Vice-Chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu said he was confident in the standing of the university's qualifications.
  • In his application, Mabuyane argued investigations into the university's affairs was not in the scope of the SIU.

The University of Fort Hare will challenge Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane's urgent court bid to have an investigation into his allegedly bogus degree declared invalid and stopped.

Mabuyane launched the application in the Eastern Cape High Court in Bhisho before the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) was scheduled to question him as part of its probe into the allegations.

Vice-chancellor and principal professor Sakhela Buhlungu reaffirmed UFH's responsibility to cooperate with law enforcement and would defend the matter in the High Court.

Buhlungu said the instruction of the investigation issued by president Cyril Ramaphosa did not affect the standing of the institution's qualifications.

The accreditation and quality of UFH programmes have always been and remain beyond reproach. Instead, the proclamation targets very specific irregular practices at the Bhisho campus involving the Department of Public Administration.

Buhlungu added the university implemented a multi-stakeholder mandate to restore its reputation. 

"Internal and external investigations enable the university to understand, examine and address matters that have adversely affected the institution in the past," he said.

News24 reported that Mabuyane argued that Ramaphosa failed to understand that the university did not fall under the SIU's scope of investigation because it is not identified as a public institution. 

Mabuyane previously denied academic fraud after News24 first reported that he was implicated in fraud.

The report cited a forensic report implicating him in fraudulent admission to the institution and registration for a Master's degree and, later, a PhD in Public Administration, although only having a BCom degree. 

The report alleged that Mabuyane solicited the assistance of former UFH Professor Edwin Ijeoma , his team of "research assistants", and ghostwriters to help flesh out his Master's proposal despite not meeting the requirements to pursue this qualification without honours.

He dismissed both reports as a smear campaign and an attempt to taint his reputation.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
university of fort hareoscar mabuyaneeastern cape
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the wardens deployed across Gauteng will make a dent in curbing crime?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, proper policing is needed
78% - 4683 votes
Yes, anything will help at this point
22% - 1294 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

30 May

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.51
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
24.30
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.93
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.90
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Platinum
1,003.50
0.0%
Palladium
1,420.36
0.0%
Gold
1,948.15
0.0%
Silver
23.63
0.0%
Brent Crude
76.13
+2.4%
Top 40
71,993
+1.9%
All Share
77,126
+1.7%
Resource 10
70,299
+1.9%
Industrial 25
105,036
+2.0%
Financial 15
14,803
+1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay

03 Jun

PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay
PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before...

29 May

PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before kick-off
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in...

19 May

'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in class by day for degree
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo