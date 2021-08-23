University of Fort Hare to hold day of mourning for slain student

The University of Fort Hare will hold a day of mourning for Nosicelo Mtebeni on Wednesday.

The final-year law student was found murdered, with her body parts stuffed in two bags.

An annual memorial lecture will also be held in her honour.

The University of Fort Hare (UFH) will suspend all academic programmes on Wednesday, in a day of mourning for murdered student Nosicelo Mtebeni.



Mtebeni, 23, a final-year law student, was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend last week.

Her body parts were found stuffed inside two bags, while more parts were allegedly found in possession of the 25-year-old man.

In a statement, the university said: "The UFH has declared Wednesday, 25 August the official day of mourning. The university will suspend all academic activities and operations on this day to honour Mtebeni's life. A memorial service will also be held on this day, and the event will be live-streamed."

It added its Women's Month programme would deviate from its original scope "to incorporate the life and memory of [the] deceased student".

READ | Blade Nzimande denounces 'barbaric act' after student's dismembered body found in East London

This includes featuring Mtebeni in an artwork commissioned for the Alice campus.

The artwork was initially commissioned to commemorate women leaders and UFH alumni Gertrude Ntlabathi, Nolitha Fakude and Phyllis Ntantala.

A message from the Vice-Chancellor over the death of our friend, student, sister and daughter Nosicelo Mtebeni during Women’s Month. #JusticeForNosicelo https://t.co/HCWQCmyu5D — University_Fort Hare (@ufh1916) August 20, 2021

The vice-chancellor's office will also launch the Nosicelo Mtebeni Women's Month Public Lecture that will feature a Constitutional Court judge as the keynote speaker during Women's Month every year.

The statement said.

The suspect in Mtebeni's case is set to appear in court on a charge of murder on Monday.

READ | Murdered law student wanted to be a Constitutional Court judge

"The UFH learned that students and gender activist groups intend to protest outside the magistrate's court [on Monday]. The UFH believes that expressions and responses of grief, anger, outrage and solidarity over a brutal incident of femicide must be permitted and should take place without hindrance or interference," the statement said.

It added a process of mourning, protestation and catharsis must be allowed during this time.

"We ask all parties to protest responsibly, peacefully and to observe Covid-19 protocols."