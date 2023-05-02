1h ago

University of Joburg repays R300 million in unallocated funds to NSFAS, says SIU

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
The University of Johannesburg paid R311 million to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.
  • The Special Investigating Unit says the University of Johannesburg returned R311 million to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.
  • The money was in unallocated funds for qualifying students.
  • The SIU says its investigation into NSFAS revealed it did not have measures to account for money paid to universities and amounts paid to qualifying students.

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) has returned R311 million to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), bringing the total repaid to R349.3 million since the Special Investigating Unit launched its investigation in September. 

The money paid by UJ was in unallocated student funding from 2016 to 2021. 

According to the SIU, the money was for qualifying students who either deregistered or changed institutions. It said the funds remained in the institution for a year.

The SIU welcomed the payment and called on other institutions of higher learning to return unallocated funds to the scheme.

The SIU said its investigation found that NSFAS failed to account for funds distributed to institutions and the list of funded students.

"The unallocated funds were supposed to have been collected by NSFAS at the end of each year from institutions of higher learning through reconciliation.

READ | Fort Hare reports Minister Noxolo Kiviet to SIU over her 2 degrees

"However, the SIU’s investigation revealed that NSFAS failed to design and implement controls that would ensure that there is an annual reconciliation between the funds disbursed to the institutions and the funded list of registered students," it said.

"To remedy this, NSFAS has recently appointed a service provider to assist them in performing this reconciliation in a process called 'close-out reporting'." 

