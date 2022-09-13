1h ago

add bookmark

University of Pretoria student killed for his cellphone, 2 men arrested

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
University of Pretoria student Thapelo Menwe was fatally shot in the early hours of Saturday in Hatfield.
University of Pretoria student Thapelo Menwe was fatally shot in the early hours of Saturday in Hatfield.
  • A University of Pretoria student was killed in an armed robbery on Saturday morning.
  • CCTV footage shows a man approaching the student, cocking a gun, and then firing the shot.
  • Two men were arrested after being found in possession of his cellphone.

"He called me to ask for money to play pool. That was the last [time] we spoke, just for him to be killed later."

These were the words of Zaib Sayed Suliman, a University of Pretoria student, when he recounted the last memory of his friend, Thapelo Menwe.

Menwe, 23, was shot and killed on Saturday morning. 

A shattered Suliman told News24 that Menwe was killed in Hatfield as he walked to his apartment after spending a night with friends.

"Thapelo and I have been friends since school. We both went to Zeerust Hoerskool, and then we both attended UP. He graduated this year with a BCom in financial science and he was completing his honours in international auditing."

Suliman said the university lecturers and SRC were made aware of his murder on Sunday and Monday.

READ | Eastern Cape pupil killed during 'faction fight' at school

According to CCTV footage, seen by News24, the incident happened at 01:43 on Saturday. It shows a man cocking a gun before pouncing on the student from behind. He appears to punch the student before firing a shot. Suliman said police picked up Menwe's lifeless body shortly after the incident.

His family was informed on Saturday afternoon. 

The university's spokesperson, Rikus Delport, told News24 that Menwe was certified dead at the scene.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said two men, aged 38 and 33, were arrested during a police patrol shortly after the shooting.

The men were stopped after police noticed the vehicle they were driving in, resembled the getaway car captured on the CCTV footage.

University of Pretoria student Thapelo Menwe was f
University of Pretoria student Thapelo Menwe was fatally shot in the early hours of Saturday in Hatfield.
Supplied

Masondo said the two men had Menwe's cellphone at the time of their arrest. They appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of murder, armed robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

A first-year student, living in a Hatfield private residence, told News24 they were informed about the incident via a residence WhatsApp group chat. 

The message, which News24 has seen, says the student was killed for his cellphone. It also cautioned other students against walking unaccompanied at night. 

"Please, people, be cautious, be safe and avoid being alone without proper reason during late hours. Or even during the day. Let us all be safe, and please, in an event like you are confronted by a thief, comply, do not fight. Life can't be replaced; material can," reads the message. 

The student told News24 that the university should have alerted students via its campus radio station.

"The university has a radio station, which students run. I mean, news travel fast, and the least they could've done was cover the story. All I see are updates about upcoming school events. This happened two days ago, and the radio station is still silent," she said. 

Tshiamo Makgokgoa, a North-West University student, and Menwe's friend, described him as someone who was "blunt" and "unfiltered".

"He had a never-ending drive, was an intellectual, the king of sarcasm, a great friend, and an even better brother." 

READ | Student stabbed to death at Mangosuthu University of Technology residence

According to Delport, Menwe's family and friends were receiving counselling.

Delport said the university had measures to ensure student safety on and off campus. 

"The university strongly condemns violence and reminds students again to make use of the Green Route, which is an initiative launched by the university in its attempt to provide and maintain a secure work and study environment for students and personnel members.

"The route makes specific provision for students and personnel members to be accompanied to and from their residences, vehicles, or any nearby places. Security officers accompany students and personnel members from 18:00 to 06:00.  Any security officer can be approached, and a request can be made for an escort."

Delport added that students and staff could access 24-hour assistance through the Operational Management Centre.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela commended the police's swift response and the involvement of residents and security companies who alerted authorities to the murder.

SRC president Thuto Mashile conveyed her condolences to Menwe's family.

She said the SRC would hold a commemoration vigil on Thursday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
university of pretoriapretoriagautengcrime and courtseducation
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you feel about the decision to send Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies and team dietician Zeenat Simjee home from Argentina after reports of their alleged affair?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Another Jantjies scandal? They need to drop him for good
70% - 824 votes
The Springbok camp is overreacting, these things happen
7% - 88 votes
They should've dealt with it after the Rugby Championship
10% - 113 votes
Infidelity isn't a crime, I'm done with the morality police
13% - 155 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court

10 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.38
-1.4%
Rand - Pound
20.04
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.39
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.77
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.4%
Gold
1,705.34
-1.1%
Silver
19.55
-1.3%
Palladium
2,134.00
-5.9%
Platinum
906.00
-0.5%
Brent Crude
94.00
+1.2%
Top 40
61,707
-2.2%
All Share
68,274
-2.2%
Resource 10
62,863
-2.8%
Industrial 25
84,291
-1.7%
Financial 15
14,834
-2.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Discipline is 'the hallmark of all success', says Limpopo's top principal

1h ago

Discipline is 'the hallmark of all success', says Limpopo's top principal
Pretoria women turn rubbish dump into vegetable garden

10 Sep

Pretoria women turn rubbish dump into vegetable garden
Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first

02 Sep

Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22248.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo