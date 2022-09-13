University of Pretoria student killed for his cellphone, 2 men arrested

"He called me to ask for money to play pool. That was the last [time] we spoke, just for him to be killed later."

These were the words of Zaib Sayed Suliman, a University of Pretoria student, when he recounted the last memory of his friend, Thapelo Menwe.

Menwe, 23, was shot and killed on Saturday morning.

A shattered Suliman told News24 that Menwe was killed in Hatfield as he walked to his apartment after spending a night with friends.

"Thapelo and I have been friends since school. We both went to Zeerust Hoerskool, and then we both attended UP. He graduated this year with a BCom in financial science and he was completing his honours in international auditing."

Suliman said the university lecturers and SRC were made aware of his murder on Sunday and Monday.

According to CCTV footage, seen by News24, the incident happened at 01:43 on Saturday. It shows a man cocking a gun before pouncing on the student from behind. He appears to punch the student before firing a shot. Suliman said police picked up Menwe's lifeless body shortly after the incident.

His family was informed on Saturday afternoon.

The university's spokesperson, Rikus Delport, told News24 that Menwe was certified dead at the scene.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said two men, aged 38 and 33, were arrested during a police patrol shortly after the shooting.

The men were stopped after police noticed the vehicle they were driving in, resembled the getaway car captured on the CCTV footage.

Masondo said the two men had Menwe's cellphone at the time of their arrest. They appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of murder, armed robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

A first-year student, living in a Hatfield private residence, told News24 they were informed about the incident via a residence WhatsApp group chat.

The message, which News24 has seen, says the student was killed for his cellphone. It also cautioned other students against walking unaccompanied at night.

"Please, people, be cautious, be safe and avoid being alone without proper reason during late hours. Or even during the day. Let us all be safe, and please, in an event like you are confronted by a thief, comply, do not fight. Life can't be replaced; material can," reads the message.

The student told News24 that the university should have alerted students via its campus radio station.

"The university has a radio station, which students run. I mean, news travel fast, and the least they could've done was cover the story. All I see are updates about upcoming school events. This happened two days ago, and the radio station is still silent," she said.

Tshiamo Makgokgoa, a North-West University student, and Menwe's friend, described him as someone who was "blunt" and "unfiltered".

"He had a never-ending drive, was an intellectual, the king of sarcasm, a great friend, and an even better brother."

According to Delport, Menwe's family and friends were receiving counselling.

Delport said the university had measures to ensure student safety on and off campus.

"The university strongly condemns violence and reminds students again to make use of the Green Route, which is an initiative launched by the university in its attempt to provide and maintain a secure work and study environment for students and personnel members.

"The route makes specific provision for students and personnel members to be accompanied to and from their residences, vehicles, or any nearby places. Security officers accompany students and personnel members from 18:00 to 06:00. Any security officer can be approached, and a request can be made for an escort."

Delport added that students and staff could access 24-hour assistance through the Operational Management Centre.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela commended the police's swift response and the involvement of residents and security companies who alerted authorities to the murder.

SRC president Thuto Mashile conveyed her condolences to Menwe's family.

She said the SRC would hold a commemoration vigil on Thursday.