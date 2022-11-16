University of the Free State Business School director suspended amid racism allegations

University of the Free State Business School director Dr Udesh Pillay has been suspended.

The suspension reportedly comes after allegations of racism and unethical behaviour.

The university says it is dealing with the matter through "internal processes".

University of the Free State (UFS) Business School director Dr Udesh Pillay has been suspended, reportedly over a racial spat.



According to the Daily Maverick, a complaint was laid against Pillay by a whistleblower who accused him of stoking racial tension. The whistleblower reportedly accused Pillay of "unethical behaviour" after he organised a diversity workshop, to which he invited black staff members. The whistleblower claimed white staff members had been excluded.

The complaint was reportedly shared with Pillay around six weeks later, after which he was allegedly accused of circulating it among colleagues. This appears to have led to his suspension.

According to the Daily Maverick, Pillay had called the meeting after he was approached by black staff members with certain grievances. He reportedly invited them to an "informal meeting" to provide a "safe space" for them to raise their concerns.

READ | Stellenbosch urination incident: Theuns du Toit loses appeal against expulsion from university

UFS spokesperson Lacea Loader confirmed the suspension.

She said:

The management of the University of the Free State (UFS) confirms that Dr Udesh Pillay, director of the UFS Business School, was placed on precautionary suspension following serious allegations against him.

However, Loader said the Daily Maverick report was "not accurate".



"The university is dealing with the matter through its internal processes. The university management has taken note of the Daily Maverick's article, and except to say that it is not an accurate report, we cannot comment further at this stage, as the matter is sub judice."

Pillay's lawyers have reportedly threatened to approach the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration if the suspension is not lifted.



