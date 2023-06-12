University of Zululand student stabbed to death, allegedly by fellow student

A 22-year-old was allegedly killed by a fellow student at the University of Zululand at the weekend.

It is understood the suspect saw the deceased approaching a shop and attacked him.

Police are investigating a case of murder.

University of Zululand students were left reeling in shock after Thulebona Maphumulo, a 22-year-old student, was stabbed to death, allegedly by a fellow student at the weekend.

On Monday, the Student Representative Council's secretary-general, Khulani Khumalo, told News24 Maphumulo was attacked at around 14:00 on Saturday near a shop on the KwaDlangezwa campus.

"The deceased was seen approaching the shop to buy something. The suspect allegedly confronted him and asked why he was buying from the shop when he still owed him money," he said.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

"They were then heard engaging in a heated argument. The suspect then took out a knife and stabbed the deceased multiple times."

KwaZulu-Natal police confirmed the incident.

Mtunzini police are investigating a case of murder following an incident where a 22-year-old man was fatally stabbed by a suspect known to the deceased on 10 June 2023 at Unizulu West Residence. It is alleged the deceased and the suspect were involved in a fight which allegedly resulted in the stabbing. Reports indicate that the deceased sustained multiple injuries.

Spokesperson Robert Netshiunda, in response to a News24 query, said:

Khumalo added students who saw Maphumulo before and after he was killed were left traumatised.

"Unfortunately, the murder took place during an examination period at the university. This incident has increased the anxiety of the student population with some wishing that examinations were over, and they could finally go home," he said.

News24 understands the suspect is currently in police custody and is expected to make a court appearance soon.

Police could not yet confirm when he would appear.

On Monday, News24 reached out to university spokesperson Gcina Nhleko for comment.

She had not responded at the time of publishing.

Her comment will be added once received.