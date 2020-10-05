13m ago

add bookmark

Unknown protesters bring N12 near Bedfordview to a standstill

Riaan Grobler
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Protesters blocked the N12 in Gauteng on Monday.
Protesters blocked the N12 in Gauteng on Monday.
Twitter/@crimeairnetwork

Unknown protesters blocked the N12 on Johannesburg's East Rand early on Monday morning. 

Even though the road was reopened, traffic in the area was still moving slowly at around 07:30, according to Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng.

"Between 05:00 and 06:30, the N12 freeway direction east at the R24 split in the Bedfordview area was partially closed. Protesters were using trucks and other motor vehicles to block the road. But with the help of Sanral (South African National Roads Agency), we managed to remove the [protesters]."

READ | Protesters erect marquee tent on busy Cape Town road

Mokheseng could not confirm social media reports that the protesters were EMPD members, but pointed out that the protesters did not use EMPD uniforms or use its vehicles. 

"We are still trying to establish who the protesters were with the help of the police and other law enforcement agencies."

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

Related Links
MK vets block roads in Durban after ANC 'fails to attend to grievances'
Bus, security vehicle and truck torched in Cape Town as protesters block road
Protesters block road in Thornville, KZN
Read more on:
empdpolicegautengprotests
Lottery
One player scoops Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should grandparents' be paid to babysit their own grandchildren?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, their time and experience deserves compensation
27% - 1271 votes
It depends on how long and how often they have the kids
42% - 2004 votes
No way, it's their role and they shouldn't expect payment
31% - 1504 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

3h ago

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.42
(+0.10)
ZAR/GBP
21.25
(+0.16)
ZAR/EUR
19.28
(+0.10)
ZAR/AUD
11.80
(+0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.21)
Gold
1891.61
(-0.54)
Silver
23.79
(-0.35)
Platinum
876.00
(-0.73)
Brent Crude
39.18
(0.00)
Palladium
2289.00
(+0.37)
All Share
54219.24
(-0.42)
Top 40
49896.68
(-0.52)
Financial 15
10332.37
(+1.71)
Industrial 25
73055.25
(-0.96)
Resource 10
52634.17
(-0.75)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20274.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo