40m ago

Share

'Unlawful and invalid': Patricia de Lille says Spurs deal must be stopped 'immediately'

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Patricia de Lille.
Patricia de Lille.
Esa Alexander/Sowetan/Gallo Images/Getty Images
  • Patricia de Lille wants the South African Tourism board to "immediately" stop the controversial Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship deal.
  • De Lille listed several reasons why the deal was unlawful and invalid.
  • The board proposed a three-year deal with the English Premier League side worth £42.5 million (about R900 million).

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille has advised the South African Tourism (SAT) board to "immediately" stop the controversial Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship deal. 

On Friday, De Lille addressed the media on the proposed three-year deal with the English Premier League side, worth £42.5 million (about R900m), meant to run from the beginning of the 2023/24 season until the end of the 2026/27 season. 

She said that following her appointment as tourism minister, she had expressed her commitment to working harder to advance the sector and hit the ground running. 

"The tourism sector is a major one for our country as we boast some of the world's most beautiful natural landscapes, a diverse mix of cultures, experiences, and our best asset, our people. 

READ | SA Tourism acting CFO resigns amid Tottenham Hotspur deal controversy

"Of course, one of the key matters in this portfolio, which I have inherited, is that of the Tottenham Hotspur FC and SA Tourism Sponsorship Proposal, which has been in the public domain for a few weeks."

Given the country's economic circumstances, De Lille said, there had to be a much more careful consideration of everything the government did. 

She added:

Money must always be spent wisely and prudently, as we are entrusted with the public's funds.

De Lille said a presentation from Tottenham had been made to several SAT officials in December 2022 in South Africa. SAT board members then travelled to London between 12 and 17 January 2023. 

On 27 January 2023, the board considered the proposed sponsorship with Tottenham and asked management to address certain aspects and table an amended proposal. 

The SAT board approved the proposal on 31 January 2023, she said. 

"The approval was subject to due consultation with the Minister of Tourism and National Treasury. The matter also served before the Portfolio Committee on Tourism on 21 February 2023." 

De Lille said she had immediately sought and obtained legal advice regarding the matter after her appointment. 

Based on that advice, she listed three reasons why the deal was "unlawful and invalid":
  • The sponsorship was a procurement event that did not comply with Section 217 of the Constitution, the Treasury instructions issued in terms of the Public Finance Management Act 1 of 1999 (PFMA), and SA Tourism's own Supply Chain Management Policy. It appeared that the sponsorship was a service that was proposed to be acquired by procurement through "sole source". Sole source procurement is, however, only allowed where there is no competition in the market and only one supplier can provide the goods or services, which did not appear to be the case here. 
  • The sponsorship had not been budgeted as required by Section 53 of the PFMA, and the expenditure thereon would be irregular or unauthorised within the meaning of those terms in the PFMA.
  • The deal amounts to a "significant partnership transaction", which required my prior approval in terms of Section 54 (2) of the PFMA.


She said she had written to the SAT board on 22 March, asking for their response. The board has until 29 March 2023 to respond. 

De Lille said she had considered the deal and the public outcry. 

"This matter has been marred by a lot of controversy and has raised many questions, and we need to resolve this matter decisively and in the best interest of the people of South Africa as soon as possible. 

"My advice to the board, considering all the factors and the priorities we need in our country, we owe the public an explanation. My advice to the board is to stop the deal immediately."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tottenham hotspursouth african tourismpatricia de lillegautengjohannesburg
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Who do you think should lead the Democratic Alliance after the party’s upcoming national congress in April?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
John Steenhuisen for sure, he’s got the experience
62% - 673 votes
Mpho Phalatse, the DA needs a fresh outlook
38% - 421 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters

20 Mar

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.23
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
22.27
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
19.59
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.10
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.4%
Platinum
967.61
-1.7%
Palladium
1,406.83
-1.1%
Gold
1,997.26
+0.2%
Silver
23.38
+1.2%
Brent Crude
75.91
-1.0%
Top 40
68,753
-1.9%
All Share
74,256
-1.8%
Resource 10
63,787
-2.2%
Industrial 25
101,110
-1.5%
Financial 15
15,071
-2.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri...

20 Mar

'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri meets his MotoGP hero
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby...

14 Mar

Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby informal settlement
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end

23 Mar

WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end
What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?

23 Mar

What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

20 Mar

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo