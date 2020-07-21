1h ago

Unregistered dentist in Randburg who employed other unregistered practitioners arrested

Azarrah Karrim
The HPCSA and police are conducting operations aimed at eradicating unregistered health practitioners in and around the Randburg area.
Gallo Images
  • A dentist who was not registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa has been arrested.
  • It is alleged that he employed other dentists who were also not registered.
  • Previously, a KwaZulu-Natal woman was arrested after posing as a medical intern from Wits University.

An unregistered dentist who allegedly employed other unregistered dentists at his practice has been arrested, it has emerged in a Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) statement released on Tuesday.

A joint operation by the HPCSA and the police resulted in the arrest of the dentist who owned a surgery named Northview Dentist at Northview Shopping Centre in Randburg.

READ | 'Bogus' doctor released on bail, warned not to practise or contact patients

It was found that he conducted procedures at the surgery but was not registered with the HPCSA. Those he employed as dentists were also not registered with the council.

The council and the police are conducting operations aimed at eradicating unregistered health practitioners in the area.

"The healthcare sector continues to battle the scourge of bogus practitioners masquerading as professionals within the healthcare profession," the council said.

"The HPCSA inspectorate office throughout the country continues to conduct random and planned operations with other law enforcement agencies to ensure that healthcare professionals comply with the Health Professions Act," it added.

The council warned medical practitioners against practising without registration, saying this endangers the lives of patients.

"The HPCSA encourages the registration of healthcare practitioners who intend to practise in the country lawfully.

"Practising whilst not registered with the council is constituted as a criminal offence according to the Health Professions Act and bogus practitioners who are found to be practising without registering with council will face the full might of the law," it warned.

ALSO READ | Bogus medical student working at Mamelodi Hospital caught out

The Sunday Times previously reported that a 23-year-old KwaZulu-Natal woman was arrested after posing as a medical intern, consulting and treating patients.

Nokwanda Ndlovu allegedly claimed she was a medical student from Wits University and worked at several facilities between 2017 and 2019. Ndlovu faces fraud charges, the publication said.

