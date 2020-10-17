15m ago

'Unregistered healthcare practitioner' working at KZN hospital arrested

Nicole McCain
An alleged unregistered healthcare practitioner has been arrested in Winterton, KwaZulu-Natal, in a clampdown by the Health Professions Council of South Africa.
An alleged unregistered healthcare practitioner has been arrested in Winterton, KwaZulu-Natal, in a clampdown by the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA).

On Wednesday, the HPCSA's Inspectorate Office in KwaZulu-Natal conducted an inspection at Emmaus Hospital to ensure suspended healthcare practitioners had not been practising since their suspension.

The HPCSA said during the inspection it found that the hospital's clinical associate, Nelisiwe Pearl Mkhize, was practising at the hospital while not registered with the council.

"It was also found that Mrs Mkhize was suspended from the HPCSA register on 15 November 2017 for failure to pay annual fees," HPCSA spokesperson Priscilla Sekhonyana said.

A criminal case was registered against Mkhize at the police in Winterton. She was arrested and released on bail after appearing in court on Thursday.

"The council encourages employers in the healthcare sector to ensure that healthcare practitioners employed at their institutions are registered with the HPCSA. Registration with council is a prerequisite for all practising healthcare practitioners in South Africa. Failure to register with council is a criminal offence," Sekhonyana said.

