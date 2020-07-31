10m ago

Unrest continues as roads closed in four areas in Cape Town

Tammy Petersen
Sporadic protests have been ongoing across the city of Cape Town since earlier this month - many over land.
Jaco Marais, Gallo Images
  • Roads have been closed in Blackheath, Khayelitsha, Delft and Strand on Friday morning.
  • Authorities were on the scene.
  • Sporadic protests have been ongoing across the city since earlier this month, many over land.

Roads have been closed in Blackheath, Khayelitsha, Delft and Strand on Friday as unrest continues in Cape Town.

Authorities were at the scene of all four protests, said City of Cape Town traffic services spokesperson Richard Coleman.

About 100 protesters were burning tyres at Wimbledon and School streets in Blackheath, he said.

These roads, as well as Buttskop Road to the level crossing, were closed on Friday morning. They have since been reopened as at 12:30.

In Khayelitsha, a smaller crowd was protesting at Spine and Lwandle Road, he said.

Police and Metro police were monitoring this, Coleman said.

In Strand, the N2 incoming has been closed at Hlathi Road since early Friday morning.

This after 300 people from Nomzamo gathered in the vicinity.

Tyres were also burning on Symphony Way between Sarah Baartman Road and Delft main road.

Sporadic protests have been ongoing across the city since earlier this month, many over land, with the Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz this week welcoming the arrest of 45 people on public violence charges on Monday.

This after protesters in Steenberg, Bishop Lavis, Bellville South, Mamre and Atlantis were apprehended during protests.

"Over the past week there have been several protests concerning service delivery, housing, the safety of farmers and the sale of alcohol and cigarettes," he said on Tuesday.

"Whilst some have been peaceful, others have not and have led to destruction of property, both state and private, physical assault, barricading of roads, burglary, looting liquor stores, land invasions and stone throwing.

"I condemn public violence in the strongest terms. Acts of public violence amount to vandalism and thuggery, which seek to further disrupt and destroy already vulnerable communities. I question the motives behind these acts of violence and call on communities to stand united against self-appointed leaders, who do not have the wellbeing of the community at heart."

The Western Cape government last week said it condemned the "violent and destructive protests and land invasions… which have resulted in injuries to our citizens, damage to property, and which will impact government's ability to provide key services to our most vulnerable residents going forward".

