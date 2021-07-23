36m ago

Unrest SA: Cape Town organisations pitch in to help the people of KwaZulu-Natal

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) inspect Ndofaya Mall in Soweto after last week's looting and violent protests. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
  • Several Cape Town organisations have come together to assist the people of KZN.
  • The initiative is aimed at helping those affected by the recent unrest.
  • The City of Cape Town has also partnered with the various NPOs.

Several organisations in Cape Town have teamed up with the City of Cape Town to donate emergency food, medicines and other essential supplies following the recent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal.

According to the non-profit organisation (NPO), Cape Town Cares, a relief initiative run by volunteers, they have partnered with the NPO, Khulisa Social Services, Rotary International, along with the support of the City of Cape Town, as well as aligning with SA Harvest.

Cape Town Cares spokesperson Casey Dolan said the initiative was started to assist NPOs and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that did not have the capacity to send donations to where people needed it most.

"When Cape Town experienced its water crisis, the rest of our beautiful nation rallied and sent trucks full of water. Now it's our turn to give back," Dolan added.

She said donations of essential items were being accepted at various drop-off points in Cape Town and the surrounding areas. It will then be transported and distributed by volunteers in KwaZulu-Natal, in conjunction with local community forums.

Dolan said the initiative includes supporting the distribution of food and essential items, in conjunction with the Cape Animal Welfare Forum (CAWF), to animal shelters in KZN, which have also been affected by the unrest.

"We appeal to both business and public to assist; no donation is too big or small," she said.

City of Cape Town councillor, Brendon Golding, said the city would not be taking credit for the initiative because residents had come up with the idea to lend a helping hand to those in need in KZN.

Golding said:

I decided to step up after receiving numerous notifications from people wanting to assist, but didn't know how their donations would reach KZN.

"So, from the City, I have reached out to the mayor to request that City premises be used as drop-off points."

He added that they wanted to make sure the donations ended up in the right hands and that there was transparency throughout.

The City said it would be providing personal protective equipment to the volunteers working at the drop-off points.

Members of the public are urged to donate boxes for packaging goods, such as self-raising flour, yeast, salt, sugar, baking powder, maize, oats, rice, pasta, dry beans, protein substitutes (halaal, vegan and vegetarian options included), long-life milk, milk powder or Cremora, peanut butter, jam, cooking oil, tea, coffee, tinned foods, packets of soup, baby nappies and formula. There's also a need for adult nappies, sanitary pads, toilet paper, tooth paste, soap and paracetamol.

HOW TO DONATE

People who want to donate can make use of the two drop-off venues: Gardens Rugby Club, Montreal Avenue, Oranjezicht; or the Sitting Pretty Clothing Store, Gardens Centre.

Monetary donations can be made to:

Account Name: Khulisa Social Solutions Inc

Registration Number: 1998/001994/08

Bank: Standard Bank

Account Number: 370670124

Account type: Business Current Account

Branch Name: Hyde Park

Branch code: 006605

Swift address: SBZAZAJJ

REFERENCE: CT CARES

