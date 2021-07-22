Unrest SA: What the police, army found during raid to recover looted goods in Sebokeng

Members of SAPS and SANDF embarked on a mission to recover suspected stolen goods in Boiketlong.

Several items, believed to have been looted during the widespread unrest, were recovered.

A number of people were arrested during the mission.

A cell tower battery, livestock, building materials, solar panels, shopping trolleys, basic grocery items and clothes were just some of the items recovered inside Boiketlong informal settlement in Sebokeng on Thursday.

SANDF members, police officers and private security personnel were on a joint mission in the area to recover items looted during last week's unrest, which saw malls and warehouses targeted for looting and destruction.

Some residents fled their homes when they saw police and soldiers approaching the informal settlement in the early hours of Thursday morning.

In homes that were locked, members opened doors using crowbars and other equipment to recover suspected stolen items.

#UnrestSA Some of the stolen items including a Telkom tower battery were found in a shack at Boiketlong informal settlement. The owner of the home claimed he was given the battery by his neighbour @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/MMixgKFDLF — ntwaagae Seleka (@ntwaagae) July 22, 2021

Some neighbours gave police information about people who were hiding looted goods.

Last week, Thabong Mall and Sebokeng Plaza were emptied by residents.

But many items, including food, clothes, shoes, building material, furniture, solar panels, stoves and other valuables, were recovered.

During the mission, members found a man in possession of a Telkom cell tower battery. Initially, the man told police he had not been part of the looting and pointed them in the direction of his neighbour, claiming that he had stolen goods.



The police went to his neighbour's home and found nothing.

Upon returning to the man's shack, police and soldiers found bags containing new clothing and handbags. The items were hidden behind his sofa, while food items were stored in waste bins.

The cell tower battery was hidden under the man's bed. Behind his shack, police recovered doors, window frames and more clothing items.

#UnrestSA Items recovered hidden outside a toilet at Boiketlong informal settlement in Sebokeng @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/shI2UjmptQ — ntwaagae Seleka (@ntwaagae) July 22, 2021

#UnrestSA stolen food items hidden inside a freezer at Boiketlong informal settlement in Sebokeng @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/dLlAyIqt7W — ntwaagae Seleka (@ntwaagae) July 22, 2021

Nearby, police found even more looted goods.



The shack owner had dug a hole underneath a bed and stored several looted items in the structure.

Another resident confessed to the police that her children were among the looters.

In another part of the informal settlement, a man was found in possession of copper cables, stolen corrugated sheets, live goats and groceries.

His neighbour was found in possession of several trolleys from various shops.

#UnrestSA Stolen trolleys and fire extinguishers recovered from a shack in Boiketlong informal settlement in Sebokeng @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/OKaX7TF6B3 — ntwaagae Seleka (@ntwaagae) July 22, 2021

Police said they would continue to raid the settlement and other townships in the area.

