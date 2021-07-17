1h ago

add bookmark

#UnrestSA: 10 detectives appointed to investigate killings in Phoenix - Cele tells angry community

accreditation
Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Police Minister Bheki Cele says a team of detectives has been assigned to investigate the killing of at least 20 people in Phoenix, Durban.
  • Cele held a public meeting with KwaBambhayi residents who accused residents of Phoenix of committing acts of violence against them, allegedly assisted by security companies.
  • The minister said he will meet with Phoenix residents and return to KwaBambhayi to provide feedback.

A ten-member team of detectives has been tasked with investigating the killing of at least 20 people in the volatile Phoenix area in Durban.

Police Minister Bheki Cele promised residents of KwaBambhayi township the killers will be arrested.

"Twenty people were killed, and as you say there are more bodies out there. We need to find all of them, and I hear the community saying they're not allowed to access the mortuary. A dedicated team of 10 detectives will be doing nothing but investigate these murders," he said.

Cele, who on Friday blamed the murders on crime and not racism, said he will hold a meeting with the Phoenix community and return to report back to KwaBambhayi residents.

READ | #UnrestSA: Criminality real root of violence in Phoenix, race issues second - Bheki Cele

"It has been said here that outside of criminality, there is racism in Phoenix. We will have to look into it," he said.


Phoenix has been plagued by racial tension in the aftermath of the week-long riots and looting that left shops, trucks and warehouses decimated in some parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. As violence moved closer to their homes, some residents established protection groups along with private security companies, denying access to anyone based outside their areas.

At least 20 people were killed, many injured and vehicles torched in the Durban North suburb of Phoenix.

Residents told Cele they were attacked by armed residents of Phoenix and prevented from entering the suburb. A young woman said she was beaten up and her car damaged when she tried to drive through the area during the civil unrest.

"I didn't do anything... I still do not know why they attacked me, even today. I want them arrested, I lost my property (the car) that I worked hard for because people saw it fit to just attack people for nothing," she said.

The residents demanded that private security companies in Phoenix be investigated and that all barricaded roads be cleared and opened.

Cele held separate meetings with communities of KwaBambhayi, Zwelitsha and Mawothi townships. He told the residents that he would also hold a meeting with the Indian community in the Phoenix suburb and then give the feedback to committees chosen by the township residents.

At least 212 people were murdered during the riots in the two provinces.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bheki celekwazulu-nataldurbanunrest
Lottery
Lucky Tuesday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you registered for your vaccine if you are in the 35-49 age group?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I have received my confirmation
53% - 1933 votes
Not yet, but I am planning to
13% - 482 votes
No, I will not be getting vaccinated
33% - 1216 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

6h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
view
Rand - Dollar
14.46
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.87
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.08
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.71
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,812.13
0.0%
Silver
25.67
0.0%
Palladium
2,630.50
0.0%
Platinum
1,105.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
73.59
+0.2%
Top 40
60,438
-1.6%
All Share
66,530
-1.5%
Resource 10
64,822
-3.4%
Industrial 25
87,250
-0.5%
Financial 15
12,748
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry

14 Jul

11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics chief urges Japan to support Games as Covid hits Village

27m ago

Olympics chief urges Japan to support Games as Covid hits Village
Fears abound as first Covid-19 case hits Tokyo Olympics Village

5h ago

Fears abound as first Covid-19 case hits Tokyo Olympics Village
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
Team SA jets off to Tokyo – we've got you covered!

16 Jul 2021

Team SA jets off to Tokyo – we've got you covered!
Blitzboks released from quarantine in Tokyo

16 Jul

Blitzboks released from quarantine in Tokyo
Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics 'with much pride'

16 Jul

Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics 'with much pride'
Why SA won't experience canoeing glory again at the Tokyo Olympics

15 Jul

Why SA won't experience canoeing glory again at the Tokyo Olympics
Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing

14 Jul 2021

Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing
Blitzboks quarantined upon arrival in Tokyo

14 Jul

Blitzboks quarantined upon arrival in Tokyo
Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'

13 Jul

Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'
SA swimming prodigy Houlie realises Olympic dream: 'Something special happens when...

13 Jul

SA swimming prodigy Houlie realises Olympic dream: 'Something special happens when you wear green and gold'
SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics

12 Jul

SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics
WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo

12 Jul

WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo
New African record the boost Simbine needed

11 Jul

New African record the boost Simbine needed
Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th

09 Jul

Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th
Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed

08 Jul

Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed
'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record

08 Jul 2021

'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record
Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics

08 Jul

Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics
Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream

07 Jul

Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream
Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary

07 Jul

Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21193.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo