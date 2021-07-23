UnrestSA: 5 more arrested in connection with Phoenix murders - Ntshavheni

Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said during a media briefing five additional arrests were in connection with murders in Phoenix.

She added the government was not considering a commission of inquiry into the unrest which resulted in the death of 337 people.

The government plans to commence with an economic intervention package after President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Sunday.

More arrests have been made in connection with murders committed during the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal last week.



An additional five people were arrested for unrest-related murders in Phoenix, bringing the total number to 20.

This according to acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni during a media briefing on Friday.

"There are no new updates on the arrests of the instigators and key role players in the unrests," she said.

Ntshavheni added the government was not considering a commission of inquiry into the unrest which resulted in the death of 337 people.

"A commission of inquiry is only established once the facts of the matter are not known to say who is liable. In this instance, the police and law enforcement agencies in general feel confident that they are fully aware of the facts at hand, and they will be able to hold those accountable.

"For now, we are not considering a commission of inquiry depending on the progress that would be achieved on the matter then the president will decide whether to institute a commission of inquiry or not."

She said no deaths were reported in Uthukela and Zululand, adding the police had not revised the total number of deaths in Gauteng and it remained at 79.

"[In] KwaZulu-Natal, the number has been reduced downward from 258 to 251 as some deaths that were previously included were not related to the unrests. The number of deaths is revised when there is positive confirmation of deaths as related to the incidents and when those who were injured succumb to their injuries."

Massive riots and looting brought KZN and Gauteng to a standstill last week.



It prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to deploy the military to areas that were most affected.

The government said 25 000 soldiers were deployed.

Ntshavheni added it planned to commence with an economic intervention package.

"Next week, we plan to commence with economic intervention package briefings after the president has addressed the nation on Sunday," she said.