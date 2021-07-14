13m ago

#UnrestSA: Acting minister in the Presidency says 5 000 soldiers are now being deployed

Marvin Charles
  • Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says 5 000 soldiers have now been deployed.
  • A total of 208 looting incidents were reported overnight - 156 in KwaZulu-Natal and 52 in Gauteng.
  • Ntshavheni was mum on the ongoing investigation into the 12 the instigators of the unrest.

More SA National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers are being deployed to the provinces worst hit by the ongoing unrest.

Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said during a media briefing 5 000 soldiers had been deployed overnight and placed at identified hot spots. 

"Yesterday [Tuesday], when we did the briefing of the justice crime prevention cluster, we said 2 500 were initially planned because the process of mobilising the military is not as easy as people think. There are different units.

"Overnight, the deployment continued as we indicated - and, as we speak, 5 000 are on the ground. We cannot say where they are placed because it will jeopardise their ability to be effective."

She added critical infrastructure had been secured, especially those that would put jobs and food security at risk.

LIVE COVERAGE | #UnrestSA: 5 000 soldiers deployed to help quell violence, public urged to not panic buy 

A total of 208 looting incidents at shopping centres and businesses were reported overnight - 156 in KwaZulu-Natal and 52 in Gauteng.

Community members are raising concerns of food shortages and stoppage of key economic activities. We are also aware of panic buying of some members of the public. We urge members of the public to remain calm and exercise restraint during these trying times.


Ntshavheni said the government was currently engaging with the National Consumer Goods Council to ensure food security.

"If we have members of the public flocking to the shops and malls to buy food, we are also risking the spread of Covid-19, and it will lead to uncontrollable levels of the Delta variant."

She added the government was assessing the situation as to whether to declare a state of emergency or not. 

Ntshavheni was, however, mum about the ongoing investigation into the 12 people identified as being at the centre of orchestrating the unrest.

"We want to caution the media and community not to release information regarding the investigation on who is behind the looting. We appeal for responsible reporting."

EXCLUSIVE  | Zuma's 'private spy' Thulani Dlomo a prime suspect for instigating unrest

She also spoke on racial and ethnic elements that contributed to the violence.

"South Africans have said there is no tribalism; there is no junior tribe and no superior tribe. We are all entitled to be here. We are healing from our racial divisions of the past."

