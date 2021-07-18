1h ago

add bookmark

#UnrestSA: After an influx of tip-offs, more than 3 400 people have now been arrested

accreditation
Compiled by Helena Wasserman
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
People flee from police as they carry goods while looting and vandalising the Lotsoho Mall in Katlehong township, East of Johannesburg.
People flee from police as they carry goods while looting and vandalising the Lotsoho Mall in Katlehong township, East of Johannesburg.
Phill Magakoe / AFP
  • Thanks in part to tip-offs from communities, 3 407 people have now been arrested following the looting in KZN and Gauteng.
  • The security agencies are concerned about social media messages threatening attacks against the police, courts and fuel pipelines.   
  • "Maximum resources" have been mobilised to address these threats and heighten visibility.

A total of 3 407 people have now been arrested on various charges since violence and looting erupted in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal over a week ago, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) said in a statement on Sunday evening.

It includes three people who allegedly created and sent inflammatory messages with the potential of inciting violence. Two were arrested in Roodepoort and Westonaria respectively, while a 21-year old woman was arrested in Duduza, Ekurhuleni, over the weekend.

Natjoints says that it is aware of messages on social media platforms, which contain threats to attack police stations, disarm law enforcement officers, and attack courts, fuel pipelines and refineries.

"Maximum resources" have been mobilised to address these threats and heighten visibility.

No updated death toll was provided, with the latest figures - published on Friday - stating that a total of 212 people had been killed.

READ | #UnrestSA: Police on high alert in KZN to quell isolated incidents of looting

Over the weekend, 92 people were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal for being in possession of stolen property. Fourteen, in possession of suspected looted property, were arrested at hostels in Tembisa, Johannesburg, Alexandra and Moroka in Gauteng.

Among the goods recovered were mattresses, televisions, couches, fridges, groceries and laptops.

The structure, which represents the South African Police Service (SAPS), the State Security Agency (SSA) and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), reports that an "influx" of calls and tip-offs were received via the MySAPS app from communities in both KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

"(Where) tensions now appear to be simmering down, security forces have embarked on recovery operations, with the collaboration of citizens who have gone out of their way to give tip-offs to the police, and some are cleaning up their streets and business premises that were affected by the looting in the past week."

It also warned that those buying stolen property from looters would be arrested for being in possession of such items. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengkwazulu-natalcrimeunrest
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you registered for your vaccine if you are in the 35-49 age group?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I have received my confirmation
53% - 2421 votes
Not yet, but I am planning to
13% - 591 votes
No, I will not be getting vaccinated
34% - 1562 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
view
Rand - Dollar
14.42
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.85
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.01
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.66
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,812.13
0.0%
Silver
25.67
0.0%
Palladium
2,630.50
0.0%
Platinum
1,105.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
73.59
+0.2%
Top 40
60,438
-1.6%
All Share
66,530
-1.5%
Resource 10
64,822
-3.4%
Industrial 25
87,250
-0.5%
Financial 15
12,748
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry

14 Jul

11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Powell to miss Olympic Rugby Sevens tournament after positive test

4h ago

Powell to miss Olympic Rugby Sevens tournament after positive test
Wimbledon finalist Berrettini out of Tokyo Olympics with injury

5h ago

Wimbledon finalist Berrettini out of Tokyo Olympics with injury
Blitzboks coach Neil Powell and three SA U-23 members test positive on arrival in...

8h ago

Blitzboks coach Neil Powell and three SA U-23 members test positive on arrival in Japan
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
Marathon team primed to spring a surprise at the Tokyo Olympics

22h ago

Marathon team primed to spring a surprise at the Tokyo Olympics
Safa exec's ‘free ride’ to Olympics

21h ago

Safa exec's ‘free ride’ to Olympics
WADA says it's 'very rare' to get positive test after skin contact

17 Jul

WADA says it's 'very rare' to get positive test after skin contact
Olympics chief urges Japan to support Games as Covid hits Village

17 Jul

Olympics chief urges Japan to support Games as Covid hits Village
Fears abound as first Covid-19 case hits Tokyo Olympics Village

17 Jul

Fears abound as first Covid-19 case hits Tokyo Olympics Village
Team SA jets off to Tokyo – we've got you covered!

16 Jul

Team SA jets off to Tokyo – we've got you covered!
Blitzboks released from quarantine in Tokyo

16 Jul

Blitzboks released from quarantine in Tokyo
Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics 'with much pride'

16 Jul

Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics 'with much pride'
Why SA won't experience canoeing glory again at the Tokyo Olympics

15 Jul

Why SA won't experience canoeing glory again at the Tokyo Olympics
Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing

14 Jul

Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing
Blitzboks quarantined upon arrival in Tokyo

14 Jul

Blitzboks quarantined upon arrival in Tokyo
Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'

13 Jul

Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'
SA swimming prodigy Houlie realises Olympic dream: 'Something special happens when...

13 Jul

SA swimming prodigy Houlie realises Olympic dream: 'Something special happens when you wear green and gold'
SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics

12 Jul

SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics
WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo

12 Jul

WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo
New African record the boost Simbine needed

11 Jul

New African record the boost Simbine needed
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21193.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo