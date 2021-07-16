26m ago

add bookmark

#UnrestSA: Aid flown in, people evacuated by light aircraft in KZN

accreditation
Greg Arde
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Regional airports in the province have been buzzing with activity, with a massive increase in incoming and departing flights of light aircraft. 
  • Some families fled the province while inbound flights carried food, medicine and security personnel.
  • The province had been cut off by days of violent unrest and looting.

While the N3 between Johannesburg and Durban opened on Thursday, smaller airports in KZN have been used as a conduit to evacuate passengers and bring in much needed food supplies and security personnel.

A source at Virginia airport, in the north of the city, said there were about 84 inbound flights on Thursday and 74 outbound. Normally there are five to 10 flights a day.

The source said all the private charters were either evacuating people or bringing in food and private security personnel.

An employee at a charter company based at the facility said yesterday a plane took off or landed every 10 minutes.

"It is people evacuating or business owners going up in choppers to survey damage."

At Margate airport on the south coast, about 133 km from Durban, 29 light aircraft landed.

Simon April, a spokesperson for the local Ray Nkonyeni municipality, said the increase was probably down to the fact that the roads from Margate to Durban were clear.

"We are seeing a sizeable increase which we think is related to food and medicine. The roads around us are clear and offer safe passage to Durban."

Low-cost airline FlySafair said it had scheduled extra flights to Durban to transport supplies to the region. A spokesperson also said the airline had increased the carry-on allocation of passengers to accommodate the transfer of food.

A steady stream of traffic was seen on the N3 since it reopened Thursday morning.

At noon, a convoy of 13 fuel tankers was seen driving north up Town Hill near Pietermaritzburg.

The N3 Toll Concession company said law enforcement authorities fully reopened the Toll Route between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng.

Road users were warned to expect high traffic volumes, congestion and possible delays.

"It is vitally important to proceed with extreme caution and to stay alert at all times," the company said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
durbankwazulu-natalunrest
Lottery
Lucky Tuesday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you registered for your vaccine if you are in the 35-49 age group?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I have received my confirmation
53% - 1178 votes
Not yet, but I am planning to
13% - 295 votes
No, I will not be getting vaccinated
34% - 747 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
view
Rand - Dollar
14.37
+1.2%
Rand - Pound
19.83
+1.6%
Rand - Euro
16.96
+1.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.66
+1.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.7%
Gold
1,817.35
-0.7%
Silver
26.08
-1.0%
Palladium
2,695.14
-1.2%
Platinum
1,130.27
-1.1%
Brent Crude
73.47
-1.7%
Top 40
60,581
-1.4%
All Share
66,691
-1.3%
Resource 10
65,799
-2.0%
Industrial 25
86,498
-1.4%
Financial 15
12,837
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry

14 Jul

11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Blitzboks released from quarantine in Tokyo

4h ago

Blitzboks released from quarantine in Tokyo
Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics 'with much pride'

6h ago

Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics 'with much pride'
Why SA won't experience canoeing glory again at the Tokyo Olympics

15 Jul

Why SA won't experience canoeing glory again at the Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing

14 Jul

Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing
Blitzboks quarantined upon arrival in Tokyo

14 Jul

Blitzboks quarantined upon arrival in Tokyo
Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'

13 Jul

Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'
Team SA jets off to Tokyo – we've got you covered!

10m ago

Team SA jets off to Tokyo – we've got you covered!
SA swimming prodigy Houlie realises Olympic dream: 'Something special happens when...

13 Jul

SA swimming prodigy Houlie realises Olympic dream: 'Something special happens when you wear green and gold'
SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics

12 Jul

SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics
WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo

12 Jul

WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo
New African record the boost Simbine needed

11 Jul

New African record the boost Simbine needed
Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th

09 Jul

Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th
Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed

08 Jul

Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed
'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record

08 Jul

'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record
Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics

08 Jul

Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics
Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream

07 Jul

Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream
Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary

07 Jul

Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary
SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini

07 Jul

SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini
Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal

06 Jul

Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21193.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo