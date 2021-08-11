UnrestSA: Alleged instigator appears in Bloemfontein court

An alleged instigator of the recent unrest has appeared in a Bloemfontein court.

Phineas Letsoalo was arrested on Monday.

A 40-year-old alleged instigator of the recent violent protests appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Phineas Letsoalo was arrested on Monday by members of the Hawks' Crimes Against the State Unit, Free State Crime Intelligence and the Tactical Response Team.

"In an intelligence-led investigation, the team managed to trace one of the alleged instigators in the recent violent protests, looting of businesses and destruction of infrastructure.

"During a search, some exhibits were found," Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said in a statement on Wednesday.

News24 reported Mogale said in an earlier update the suspect would face charges "relating to incitement to commit public violence".

Letsoalo is due back in court on 18 August for a formal bail application.

The country was recently rocked by a period of unrest that saw days of looting, damage to infrastructure, and loss of life.

The main provinces affected by the unrest were Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Parliament previously heard 11 suspected instigators had been arrested and were behind bars.

Four men, who were arrested, appeared in various courts in Gauteng, and were granted bail that ranged from between R2 500 and R5 000.

Former SABC radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu, Patriotic Alliance mayoral candidate in the West Rand Municipality Bruce Nimmerhoudt, West Rand ANC councillor Clarence Tabane and alleged Westonaria looter Sibusiso Mavuso all face charges related to inciting violence, News24 reported.