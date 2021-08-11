UnrestSA: Alleged instigator arrested, to appear in Bloemfontein court

An alleged instigator of civil unrest has been arrested in the Free State.

The 40-year-old suspect is expected in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

He will face charges relating to incitement to commit public violence.

An alleged instigator of the recent unrest and violent looting has been arrested by the Hawks.

The 40-year-old suspect was taken into custody on Monday by the Hawks, Free State police and a Tactical Response Team.

"In a joint intelligence-led investigation, the team managed to trace one of the alleged instigators in the recent violent protests, looting of businesses and destruction of infrastructure; ensured the apprehension of the 40-year-old suspect. During the search on his body and his car, some exhibits were found," said Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale.

READ | Anatomy of a violent July: Data mapping shows unrest was part of tactical plan to shut down SA

He was due to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

"The suspect will answer to charges relating to incitement to commit public violence," Mogale added.

In the wake of civil unrest two weeks ago, which saw properties damaged and stores looted and burnt, 11 suspected instigators were arrested, News24 previously reported.

The government had previously said there were 12 known "instigators" behind the "failed insurrection".

Recently, four men appeared in various courts in Gauteng as some of the alleged instigators of the violence. The suspects were all granted bail of between R2 500 and R 5 000.

Former SABC radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu, Patriotic Alliance (PA) mayoral candidate in the West Rand municipality Bruce Nimmerhoudt, West Rand ANC councillor Clarence Tabane and alleged Westonaria looter Sibusiso Mavuso all face charges related to inciting unrest.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.