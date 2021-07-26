31m ago

add bookmark

#UnrestSA: Alleged instigator employed by West Rand municipality granted R2 500 bail

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Sibusiso Mavuso made his second appearance in court on charges relating the recent civil unrest.
Sibusiso Mavuso made his second appearance in court on charges relating the recent civil unrest.
Kayleen Morgan
  • An alleged instigator of the recent unrest in parts of the country has been granted bail.
  • Sibusiso Mavuso allegedly incited violence through his Facebook account.
  • He was released on R2 500 bail.

The Westonaria Magistrate's Court has granted bail to an alleged instigator of the recent unrest.

Sibusiso Mavuso, 37, allegedly incited violence that resulted in unrest in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Mavuso appeared in court on Monday, facing charges of inciting violence through his Facebook account.

Investigating officer Warrant Officer Alpheus Madimetja said Mavuso is married with five children and is employed at the Rand West municipality in the West Rand as a supervisor for loss control.

It is alleged that on 12 July, Mavuso, and others stormed a Pick n Pay store in Westonaria, demanding the store be closed.

WATCH | #UnrestSA: Alleged instigator Sibusiso Mavuso back in court

Madimetja said Mavuso was not wearing a mask and was easily identified by a police officer who was at the store at the time.

"They were chanting slogans and demanded the shop to be closed. The manager tried speaking to the accused. A police officer who was inside the shop asked him to wear a mask, and he refused.

"The cop ordered Mavuso and others to vacate the store. The manager then opened a case at the Westonaria police station of intimidation and incitement. Police district investigators and Crime Intelligence officers have told me that they are investigating the matter and are following some leads. They said he posted something on his Facebook account," Madimetja said.

"Who still wants civil war because tonight its going to be worse(sic)," Mavuso allegedly wrote on his account. He was subsequently arrested on 16 July at his home.

Madimetja testified that Mavuso confessed to him that he was a former President Jacob Zuma supporter and had taken a few pictures with him.

A picture of Zuma and Mavuso was later handed to the court as an exhibit.

Sympathisers of the now-jailed former President had called people to rise up following his imprisonment at Estcourt Correctional Centre on 7 July.

A week later, the country was in chaos, with malls, distribution warehouses, and schools being damaged and looted.The Constitutional Court sentenced Zuma to 15 months in jail after he failed to adhere to the court's order that he appear before the Zondo Commission.

Four days into the widespread unrest, it became apparent the unrest was no longer about Zuma but more criminal, driven by what some government officials have described as "experienced" operation agents.

ALSO READ | #UnrestSA: 10 people appear in Durban court facing various charges

On Monday, prosecutor Advocate Thami Mpekana said he was opposing bail against Mavuso because witnesses were known to him, and they have a strong case against him.

The State is awaiting CCTV footage and forensic evidence against Mavuso.

Defence lawyer Melvin Ntimbane said Mavuso was facing a Schedule 1 offence and was entitled to bail.

"We don't know if that Facebook account belongs to him. What if it was hacked? The NPA is under pressure to send a stern warning against looters. There is no evidence that the accused was responsible for any violence. There won't be any damage if he is released on bail. He won't tamper with witnesses," Ntimbane said.

Magistrate Carolla van Heerden granted Mavuso R2 500 bail on strict conditions.

He was ordered not to interfere with witnesses and to surrender his passport.

The case was postponed to 30 August for further investigation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
npagautengjohannesburgcourtsunrest
Lottery
Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Having lost the first Test against the British & Irish Lions, can the Springboks recover to win the series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they will win the series 2-1. Go Bokke!
55% - 1185 votes
The Boks will win a Test, but will lose the series 2-1.
28% - 615 votes
It's not looking good. A 3-0 whitewash is on the cards.
17% - 373 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
view
Rand - Dollar
14.80
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.46
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.48
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.93
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,800.07
-0.1%
Silver
25.23
+0.2%
Palladium
2,679.22
+0.1%
Platinum
1,070.50
+0.6%
Brent Crude
74.10
+0.4%
Top 40
61,946
+0.0%
All Share
68,051
-0.0%
Resource 10
69,365
+3.7%
Industrial 25
87,228
-2.5%
Financial 15
12,705
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town NGO teaches life skills to children through sport, even during pandemic

3h ago

Cape Town NGO teaches life skills to children through sport, even during pandemic
11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry

14 Jul

11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Mission accomplished for Blitzboks 1st day in Tokyo

1h ago

Mission accomplished for Blitzboks 1st day in Tokyo
'Nervous' Le Clos vows to get faster after qualifying scare: 'I'm still very...

3h ago

'Nervous' Le Clos vows to get faster after qualifying scare: 'I'm still very confident'
Tropical storm approaches Japan, affecting Olympic events

2h ago

Tropical storm approaches Japan, affecting Olympic events
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 3: Chad le Clos survives scare to advance in butterfly,...

2h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 3: Chad le Clos survives scare to advance in butterfly, all eyes on Schoenmaker
WRAP | Team SA in Tokyo - Day 2

25 Jul

WRAP | Team SA in Tokyo - Day 2
Tokyo Olympics Schedule

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics Schedule
Chad le Clos avoids major upset, sneaks into 200m butterfly SFs in Tokyo

5h ago

Chad le Clos avoids major upset, sneaks into 200m butterfly SFs in Tokyo
Djokovic, Osaka cruise at Olympics as women's seeds tumble

4h ago

Djokovic, Osaka cruise at Olympics as women's seeds tumble
Blitzboks beat Kenya to record second win at Olympics

5h ago

Blitzboks beat Kenya to record second win at Olympics
SA football coach Notoane ready for last chance at Olympics: 'Play for pride and...

6h ago

SA football coach Notoane ready for last chance at Olympics: 'Play for pride and try our best'
'Immortal' Peaty makes British history by defending Olympic swimming crown

9h ago

'Immortal' Peaty makes British history by defending Olympic swimming crown
SA's lone surfer Bianca Buitendag reaches Olympics quarter-finals: 'I had nothing...

10h ago

SA's lone surfer Bianca Buitendag reaches Olympics quarter-finals: 'I had nothing to lose'
Tokyo Olympics Medals

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics Medals
Japan's Nishiya, 13, becomes first women's Olympic skateboard champion

10h ago

Japan's Nishiya, 13, becomes first women's Olympic skateboard champion
A day of heartache and history: When Team SA became Team Schoenmaker

12h ago

A day of heartache and history: When Team SA became Team Schoenmaker
Blitzboks get their Tokyo campaign off to a winning start with Irish triumph

12h ago

Blitzboks get their Tokyo campaign off to a winning start with Irish triumph
Tatjana Schoenmaker powers into 100m breaststroke final in Tokyo

13h ago

Tatjana Schoenmaker powers into 100m breaststroke final in Tokyo
SA's Tatjana Schoenmaker reacts to stunning Olympic record: 'I didn't expect that'

25 Jul

SA's Tatjana Schoenmaker reacts to stunning Olympic record: 'I didn't expect that'
SA men's hockey team fade after strong start against the Netherlands

25 Jul

SA men's hockey team fade after strong start against the Netherlands
SA's Gillian Sanders says young women can have it all as she prepares for Olympic...

25 Jul

SA's Gillian Sanders says young women can have it all as she prepares for Olympic swansong
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo