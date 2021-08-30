UnrestSA: Alleged riot instigator granted bail, barred from social media

The alleged mastermind behind the Vaal unrest has been granted R40 000 bail under strict conditions.

Themba Mnisi is barred from all his social media accounts.

Mnisi allegedly called on people to attack police officers, their homes and police stations.

ANC Vaal organiser and the alleged mastermind behind the recent unrest in the region has been granted bail in the Vereeniging Magistrate's Court.



Themba Mnisi was granted R40 000 bail under strict conditions.

Magistrate Ziphora Phage ordered Mnisi to report to the nearest police station every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

"The applicant is ordered to close all social media accounts and WhatsApp for the duration of the case. He is also ordered to refrain from participating in political and social activities until the matter is finalised," Phage added.

Mnisi is the ANC organiser in the Sedibeng Region.

It's alleged that he was the creator and administrator of the "Vaal Operation Dudula" WhatsApp group alleged to have orchestrated the unrest in the region.

The WhatsApp group was formed on 12 June and had 255 participants.

Mnisi allegedly distributed a message on the group calling for police officers to be disarmed, attacked in their homes and police stations to be petrol bombed as it happened during apartheid.

The Hawks confiscated seven devices belonging to Mnisi, including a cellphone he used to distribute WhatsApp messages.

Mnisi was also a member of the Zuma Army, Zuma Real Activists, and Liberation Fighters WhatsApp groups.

Speaking after the court appearance, Mnisi's lawyer, Jaco van Heerden, said: "The bail amount is a bit high, but we will see what to do to get it paid. We will fight a big fight during the trial. I presume that the State will change its charge sheet."

He added that Mnisi was in good spirits.

"There were various issues that we had to deal with before his formal bail application. He is facing a schedule five offence. He remains innocent until proven guilty.

"The magistrate gave a valid and proper judgment. He will abide by all his bail conditions."

Asked for clarity about his client being banned from political activities, Van Heerden, said: "He is not barred from participating in political activities. He is barred from making political statements on social media platforms."

Van Heerden said Mnisi could still attend political meetings and mobilise on behalf of the ANC.



"He will refrain from saying anything that may amount to incitement. I think should he do so, the State will come for his bail money. He has a right to campaign on behalf of his party. We may challenge his bail conditions in future."

"We want to give our cooperation. We still believe the case is subject to doubt. He will abide by his bail conditions," Van Heerden added.

The case was postponed to 17 September.