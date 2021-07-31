14m ago

#UnrestSA: ANC threatens disciplinary action against ANCYL task team member for 'racist' remarks

accreditation
Getrude Makhafola, Ntwaagae Seleka
  • The ANC has threatened to discipline a KwaZulu-Natal member over "racist" remarks.
  • The party reacted to Youth League Task Team spokesperson Sizophila Mkhize who addressed members in Verulam over the Phoenix killings.
  • Mkhize accused Indians of killing black people and of benefitting from business opportunities above blacks in the province.

The ANC on Saturday said inflammatory statements by its Youth League Task Team spokesperson, Sizophila Mkhize, outside the Verulam Magistrate's Court were "racist" and necessitated disciplinary action. 

Mkhize addressed a crowd gathered outside court where murder suspects in the Phoenix killings appeared.

Speaking in isiZulu, she accused Indians of killing black people, adding black people were overlooked, with Indians benefitting from business opportunities in KwaZulu-Natal.

"We are fighting because of hunger … and being hungry turns one into a nasty person. This war won't end if we continue speaking like this while doing nothing. This situation must be fixed so that there is equality for all … ayikhale lapho emnothweni," Mkhize said to loud cheers.

"We want the local economy in Durban region to go back and benefit the people. Ask them [KwaZulu-Natal government] who gets the biggest share of tenders … you will find nine Rajesh and Naicker and only one Mkhize there. This will not end here, we will continue fighting."

The ANC said her statements were derogatory and racist towards Indians in KwaZulu-Natal.

"Not only are her utterances unacceptable, they also bring our movement into disrepute and necessary disciplinary processes will be undertaken. [The] ANC expects members of the NYTT which is charged with the responsibility of rebuilding the ANCYL to adhere to the values, principles and non-racial character of the movement both in their actions and articulations.

"The current situation in KwaZulu-Natal demands decisive and responsible leadership. We all have a responsibility to heal the deep-seated wounds of our ugly past," the mother body said in a statement on Saturday.

Mkhize told News24 the party had not written or contacted her about her utterances.

"I only saw the ANC letter on social media. I don't know if the letter is legit or not. I take it as non-existent until the party contacts me. I can't comment much because the party has not spoken to me directly. I stick to my statement unless someone says it is not true.

"If I have spoken something that is untrue, I will apologise. Again, if there is evidence that what I have said is not true I will again apologise," she said.

Read more on:
ancsizophila mkhizekwazulu-natalracismunrest
