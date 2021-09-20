UnrestSA: ANC West Rand councillor appears on charges of inciting violence

An ANC councillor has appeared in court for allegedly inciting violence during unrest in July.

The matter was postponed for representations.

He is due back in court in October.

ANC West Rand councillor Clarence Tabane appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Monday morning for allegedly inciting violence during the recent civil unrest.

Tabane, who is charged with public violence, made a brief appearance where his attorney requested a postponement to make representations. The matter was subsequently postponed to October. Tabane is currently out on R5 000 bail after it was granted unopposed by the State.

His bail conditions include that he must not interfere with witnesses, must report to Roodepoort police station, and cannot leave the province without the permission of the investigating officer.

READ | #UnrestSA: ANC West Rand councillor Clarence Tabane granted bail on inciting public violence charges

Tabane is one of several people who have been arrested on charges of inciting violence.

News24 previously reported that the State alleged that he incited violence in the Roodepoort area.

"He faces a charge of incitement to commit public violence in that the State alleges that he incited people to blockade roads in and around the area of Roodepoort and burn tyres," NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane previously said.

He is due back in court on 7 October 2021.

