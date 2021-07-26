UnrestSA: ANC West Rand councillor Clarence Tabane granted bail on inciting public violence charges

West Rand ANC ward Councillor Clarence Tabane has been released on R5 000 bail after he was arrested for allegedly inciting violence during the recent civil unrest.

Tabane appeared briefly in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Monday, where he was granted bail unopposed by the State.

"As the NPA, we did not oppose bail since we did not have any reasons to oppose bail. We did not consider Tabane a flight risk, nor did we consider him a danger to society or that his release would undermine public order; hence as the State, we did not oppose bail," said NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonodwane.

Tabane is one of the four people who have so far been arrested on charges of inciting violence. The State alleges that he incited violence in the Roodepoort area.



"He faces a charge of incitement to commit public violence in that the State alleges that he incited people to blockade roads in and around the area of Roodepoort and burn tyres," Mjonodwane said.

As part of his bail conditions, Tabane must not interfere with witnesses, must report to Roodepoort police station and cannot leave the province without the permission of the investigating officer.

Tabane will be back in court on 20 September.

Meanwhile, in an adjacent courtroom, Patriotic Alliance (PA), West Rand mayoral candidate Bruce Nimmerhoudt's bail judgment was reserved for Friday after his legal representative and the State concluded their arguments. He is also charged for allegedly inciting violence.