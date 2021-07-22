43m ago

#UnrestSA: Army, police must 'crush' any future attempt to attack malls - MP Cedric Frolick

Ntwaagae Seleka
Members of the South African National Defence Force inspect Ndofaya Mall after last week?s looting and violent protests.
(Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
  • Soldiers and police have to be alert and deal with any looting that may arise.
  • Law enforcement officers and soldiers have been deployed to various malls across Soweto.
  • A large contingent was seen at Maponya Mall, which survived last week's unrest.

Member of Parliament Cedric Frolick said they have called on the police and army to use the necessary resources to prevent any further attempt to attack malls.

Frolick, the House Chairperson of Committees on Oversight and ICT, was at Maponya Mall in Soweto for an oversight visit.

Last week, residents took it upon themselves to prevent the mall from being attacked.

ALEXANDRA, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 15: Members of the
Members of the South African National Defence Force patrol the streets on July 15, 2021 in Alexandra.

Frolick said the country had witnessed the destruction and absolute mayhem caused by looting and attacks on certain businesses. 

"Malls that were vibrant centres are now ghost towns. We have seen the despair of shop owners and workers, who are now worried about losing their jobs. We have witnessed people, who are rebuilding, cleaning and protecting malls. There is a deployment of police and soldiers outside malls, like Maponya Mall.

Frolick said:

The situation remains tense. We have made calls to the police and the defence force to be alert and deal with any situation that may arise - and to use the necessary resources to crush whatever attempt may be to attack other malls.

READ | 2 500 soldiers for three months: Ramaphosa vows to act against those destabilising SA

"The deployment of soldiers and police at Maponya Mall is very good. They are assisted by private security guards and community members, who are safeguarding the mall.

"Maponya Mall has a rich history in Soweto and can't afford a situation where the last bastion that is still standing comes under attack. The police and army must be commended for deploying personnel at Maponya Mall.

"We have received different reports. What we have noticed is that, when the initial looting started, police were short of human resources. The looting was well-organised in Soweto, and it was difficult for the police to withstand the crowd."

Frolick said they would be receiving reports from the police, intelligence and defence portfolio committees on how to improve in the future.

"There are various versions arising of what the police should have done, could have done, and how soon the army should have been deployed. We don't want to add to the speculation and other theories out there.

"What is clear is that a joint parliamentary inquiry into the occurrences of the last week will have to be seriously considered. I have spoken to the relevant chairpersons of portfolio committees, and they will consider it in their recommendation to the Speaker and the two Houses.

"This inquiry is important not to have a repeat of lapses that occurred and all variety of issues contributing to this. I will strongly support reports from committees that call for a full parliamentary inquiry into the events of the last week."

