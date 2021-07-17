UnrestSA: Baby care donations for KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng mothers affected by riots

A baby formula and nappy donation drive for KwaZulu-Natal will soon move to Gauteng to help mothers affected by the riots.

The Acorn Foundation said it is distributing baby care supplies in KwaZulu-Natal, which has been plagued by violence and destruction.

Soweto and Vosloorus in Gauteng are next in line for donations.

The foundation's Sue Smit said the nappy and formula drive was going very well.

"The response from the public is incredible. People are donating towards nappies and baby formula for mothers in need. We have dropped off consignments in Pietermaritzburg, Durban. Today, another batch is leaving for the Virginia airport in KwaZulu-Natal and another will be leaving for Margate on Sunday," she said.

In Pietermaritzburg, one of the areas hard hit by mass looting and destruction, volunteers were distributing baby care products to mothers every day.

Smit said her foundation has identified areas in Gauteng where mothers also needed supplies.

"We will be sending baby goods to areas in Soweto and Vosloorus (in Ekurhuleni). As much as KwaZulu-Natal was the hardest hit by the protests, the violence that spread to Gauteng also had an impact. We are going to deliver supplies in Soweto and Vosloorus on Wednesday and Thursday next week," she said.

The week-long riots and looting left a trail of destruction in some parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. Residents formed long queues outside the few shops that survived the violence, in search of essential supplies such as food. Shops and trucks have been looted and set alight in a wave of violence that spread rapidly from KwaZulu-Natal to Gauteng.

At least 212 people have died in the riots, 180 of them killed in KwaZulu-Natal.

