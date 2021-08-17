UnrestSA: Bail application of alleged Vaal lootings instigator postponed due to power outages

One of the alleged instigators of the recent unrest in parts of the Vaal has is still in custody.

This comes after Themba Mnisi's bail application could not continue due to power outages at the Vereeniging Magistrate's Court.

It is alleged that Mnisi posted inciteful messages on the "Vaal Operation Dudula" WhatsApp group.

Power outages at the Vereeniging Magistrate's Court have led to the postponement of the bail application of the alleged mastermind behind lootings in the Vaal.



Themba Mnisi was ready to proceed with the application on Tuesday and, carrying a red backpack, greeted people in the public gallery as he emerged from the court's holding cells.



But the lights went out and there was no way they could continue without any power.

GRAPHIC | #UnrestSA: Counting the cost of rioting and looting

Prosecutor Benny Killian said it was impossible to continue hearing the bail application without any power.



Mnisi and his lawyers, Jaco van Heerden and Thomas Mahlobogoane, were visibly disappointed after Magistrate Ziphora Phage postponed the matter for two days due to continuous power outages at the court building.

According to the charge sheet, Mnisi is accused of posting inciteful messages on a WhatsApp group that encouraged the public violence that occurred when malls and shopping centres were looted and torched in parts of the Vaal.

READ | #UnrestSA: 'Mastermind' behind Vaal looting used WhatsApp group to incite violence - charge sheet

"Mnisi allegedly conducted himself in a manner or published words that might reasonably be expected that the natural and probable consequences of his conduct would result in the commission of public violence," the charge sheet read.

Police who were accompanied by soldiers later raided homes where they recovered some of the stolen items and arrested several people.

The Hawks arrested Mnisi on 6 August at his Ironside home.

The items that were removed from his home are unknown.

The bail application was postponed to 19 August.