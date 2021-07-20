UnrestSA: Bheki Cele says he did not receive an intelligence report from Dlodlo, SSA

Bheki Cele says he did not receive an intelligence report Ayanda Dlodlo.

He says it is not true that police did not act on intelligence reports regarding the unrest.

Cele was speaking during a parliamentary outreach meeting on Tuesday.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has denied receiving an intelligence report from the State Security Agency (SSA) regarding the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.



Speaking during a joint standing committee on defence and portfolio committee on police outreach visit to Chatsworth in Durban, Cele said he did not receive the intelligence report which his counterpart, State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo, spoke about.

"It is you, the minister, who would have given the product to me. The minister of SSA could not give the product direct to the other DG. It would have come to me, and I would have given it to the national commissioner. I want to repeat here that I have never seen that product," he said.

READ | How taxi association Santaco became the unlikely heroes of #UnrestSA

When asked why police did not act on intelligence it received, Cele told MPs that he did not sign for any intelligence report from the SSA.

Gallo Images Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

He said Crime Intelligence does not deal with crimes against the state; it deals with cash-in-transit heists and house break-ins, effectively noting that it was a failure of the SSA and not Crime Intelligence, which reports to him.



The unrest claimed the lives of over 200 people.

Last week, Dlodlo said: "That information we received, that we analysed and packaged, was handed over to the police."

She vehemently denied assertions that intelligence had not been given to police to quell the unrest.