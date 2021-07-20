1h ago

add bookmark

#UnrestSA: Bheki Cele says he did not receive an intelligence report from Dlodlo, SSA

accreditation
Qaanitah Hunter
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Bheki Cele says he did not receive an intelligence report Ayanda Dlodlo. 
  • He says it is not true that police did not act on intelligence reports regarding the unrest. 
  • Cele was speaking during a parliamentary outreach meeting on Tuesday. 

Police Minister Bheki Cele has denied receiving an intelligence report from the State Security Agency (SSA) regarding the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. 

Speaking during a joint standing committee on defence and portfolio committee on police outreach visit to Chatsworth in Durban, Cele said he did not receive the intelligence report which his counterpart, State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo, spoke about.

"It is you, the minister, who would have given the product to me. The minister of SSA could not give the product direct to the other DG. It would have come to me, and I would have given it to the national commissioner. I want to repeat here that I have never seen that product," he said.

READ | How taxi association Santaco became the unlikely heroes of #UnrestSA

When asked why police did not act on intelligence it received, Cele told MPs that he did not sign for any intelligence report from the SSA.

DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 19: Police Minister,
Bheki Cele pictured during a visit to KZN malls that were affected by looting.

He said Crime Intelligence does not deal with crimes against the state; it deals with cash-in-transit heists and house break-ins, effectively noting that it was a failure of the SSA and not Crime Intelligence, which reports to him. 

The unrest claimed the lives of over 200 people. 

Last week, Dlodlo said: "That information we received, that we analysed and packaged, was handed over to the police."

She vehemently denied assertions that intelligence had not been given to police to quell the unrest. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ayanda dlodlobheki celeunrest
Lottery
R363k for one Daily Lotto winner!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
In light of the recent looting, do you think a basic income grant is the right approach to deal with SA’s hunger and poverty problems?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It will go a long way in helping fight the symptoms of SA’s entrenched inequality, especially for those who are starving right now
19% - 427 votes
SA’s problems are complex, and we instead need to spend that money on building and growing our economy, which will help the country in the long run
32% - 727 votes
All grants are a problem as they foster a reliance on handouts
49% - 1120 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
view
Rand - Dollar
14.66
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.95
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.24
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.72
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,807.20
-0.3%
Silver
24.83
-1.4%
Palladium
2,612.50
+0.6%
Platinum
1,065.00
-1.2%
Brent Crude
68.62
-6.8%
Top 40
59,591
+1.4%
All Share
65,631
+1.3%
Resource 10
63,875
+2.3%
Industrial 25
86,183
+0.8%
Financial 15
12,539
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry

14 Jul

11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Bliztboks training in Tokyo after Covid-19 enforced isolation period ends

41m ago

Bliztboks training in Tokyo after Covid-19 enforced isolation period ends
'Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together': Olympic motto gets Covid-era makeover

4h ago

'Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together': Olympic motto gets Covid-era makeover
Olympics chief admits 'sleepless nights' over troubled Tokyo Games

8h ago

Olympics chief admits 'sleepless nights' over troubled Tokyo Games
Stick '100% convinced' that Blitzboks can claim gold despite Powell setback

19 Jul

Stick '100% convinced' that Blitzboks can claim gold despite Powell setback
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
Tokyo organisers insist Olympic Village 'safe place to stay'

19 Jul

Tokyo organisers insist Olympic Village 'safe place to stay'
Powell to miss Olympic Rugby Sevens tournament after positive test

18 Jul

Powell to miss Olympic Rugby Sevens tournament after positive test
US tennis teen Gauff to miss Olympics with Covid-19 positive

18 Jul

US tennis teen Gauff to miss Olympics with Covid-19 positive
Wimbledon finalist Berrettini out of Tokyo Olympics with injury

18 Jul

Wimbledon finalist Berrettini out of Tokyo Olympics with injury
Blitzboks coach Neil Powell and three SA U-23 members test positive on arrival in...

18 Jul

Blitzboks coach Neil Powell and three SA U-23 members test positive on arrival in Japan
Marathon team primed to spring a surprise at the Tokyo Olympics

18 Jul

Marathon team primed to spring a surprise at the Tokyo Olympics
Safa exec's ‘free ride’ to Olympics

18 Jul

Safa exec's ‘free ride’ to Olympics
WADA says it's 'very rare' to get positive test after skin contact

17 Jul

WADA says it's 'very rare' to get positive test after skin contact
Olympics chief urges Japan to support Games as Covid hits Village

17 Jul

Olympics chief urges Japan to support Games as Covid hits Village
Fears abound as first Covid-19 case hits Tokyo Olympics Village

17 Jul

Fears abound as first Covid-19 case hits Tokyo Olympics Village
Team SA jets off to Tokyo – we've got you covered!

16 Jul

Team SA jets off to Tokyo – we've got you covered!
Blitzboks released from quarantine in Tokyo

16 Jul

Blitzboks released from quarantine in Tokyo
Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics 'with much pride'

16 Jul

Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics 'with much pride'
Why SA won't experience canoeing glory again at the Tokyo Olympics

15 Jul

Why SA won't experience canoeing glory again at the Tokyo Olympics
Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing

14 Jul

Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo