UnrestSA: Brett Herron hands police 'evidence' on 26 alleged instigators

Brett Herron has given information on alleged instigators of last month's unrest to the police.

This includes WhatsApp messages apparently instigating violence.

He said 26 people had been identified.

GOOD secretary-general Brett Herron has handed evidence to the police implicating 26 alleged instigators of last month's unrest.



In a statement released on Thursday, Herron said while the government's promise to act quickly against 12 identified instigators appeared to have vanished into thin air, his party was doing what it could to keep the investigation into the violence and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July on track.

He said, after contacting the police in early August to hand over information contained on three WhatsApp groups, evidently formed to instigate the anarchy in KwaZulu-Natal, he deposed a second affidavit relating to alleged instigators in Gauteng.

He has also handed over the original electronic device containing the evidence forming the basis of his affidavits to the specialised police unit investigating crimes against the state.

Herron's initial tranche of information, leaked to him by whistleblowers in the ANC, related to three predominantly KwaZulu-Natal focussed WhatsApp groups named "Ethekwini Shutdown", "Ink Shutdown 10/07/2021", and "Free Zuma Information".

He said these groups were evidently formed in response to the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.



Assisted by researchers and members of the public, Herron managed to identify 26 people who appeared to be participants in the violence and looting.

He subsequently received further information relating to a Gauteng WhatsApp group named "Joburg Activists Home" that appears to have been set up before Zuma's arrest.



Some of the messages on this group read as follows: "Commanders and comrades, beloved South African citizens let us go to the streets let us go to the streets and make this country ungovernable, let's just go to the streets. They can't manage us, trust me I know they can't, they don't have manpower they can't manage us, there should be smoke all over."

"The Joburg revolution will start on Monday comrades, and our's is going to send a very big statement and, but comrades you can start coordinating on the ground and be careful that those sellouts that are always looking to try and score some political points in their pursuit of the politics of the stomach they do sell you. But comrade the revolution here in Gauteng is going to begin on Monday, yes comrade we going to do exactly what is happening in KZN, but we're going to do it at an escalated level comrade. But what I encourage you to do comrade is to mobilise on the ground comrade I agree with you we cannot be seen as doing nothing here in Gauteng Amandla comrade!"

"Exactly leadership, wayibeka kahle. We must attack as individuals, we don't tell our friends or comrades. No one report to anyone. It will help us because no one can be listened or spied on."

"The best way to fight this corrupt pensioners is to attack alone in your own corner. If it's a farm, shop, a car or a structure burn it don't tell us or your family. We can share the Diaries after victory. Let's also flood all ANC branches just to fight CR from the inside and outside."

"We are very wary of being dragged into the mud of the ANC's factional battles, but the good of the country outweighs other considerations. As we told the police, the events in July must be investigated without fear, favour or factional considerations.



"Those responsible for the destruction, theft and loss of life must bear the consequences. The country can't be held to ransom by the ruling party's incessant internal squabbling," Herron said.

Fixing

"Our objective is to contribute to fixing South Africa. That implies developing a police service and criminal justice system that is ultimately accountable to citizens, not politicians."

On two occasions this past week, Police Minister Bheki Cele told Parliament that 16 instigators had been arrested and were going through the court process. He didn't provide any names of the alleged instigators, nor did he specify whether the 12 originally identified, but unnamed, instigators were among those arrested.

Meanwhile, Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa told the National Council of Provinces on Wednesday: "Our intelligence has revealed, that the arrest of former president Zuma was not a driver of discontent, but an exploited event used to trigger instability in the country.

"We know now that these events were not isolated incidents, but a well-coordinated and planned attack to cripple the state and the destruction of infrastructure."