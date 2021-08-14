11m ago

#UnrestSA: Call for commission of inquiry into Phoenix killings

Sesona Ngqakamba
Burnt out cars in Phoenix following violence that engulfed the community on 15 July 2021.
Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
  • Afrikan United Activists Movement convened a march to Phoenix police station on Saturday.
  • The movement was joined by Amaoti and Bhamayi residents. 
  • They are also calling for a police station and health facilities to be built in Bhamayi. 

Residents in the surrounding areas of Phoenix are calling for a commission of inquiry to be established in the wake of July's unrest which saw at least 20 people killed in the Durban North suburb.

The Afrikan United Activists Movement was joined by Amaoti and Bhambayi residents on Saturday and marched to the Phoenix police station to hand over a memorandum of demands. 

Sifiso Manyala, the movement's convener, told News24 that they had gathered at 10:00 to march to the police station.

The march came a month after racial tensions flared up in Phoenix during the week-long riots and looting in the province. 

News24 previously reported that as shops, trucks and warehouses were being looted and destroyed, and the violence moved closer to their homes, Phoenix residents established protection groups, along with private security companies, denying anyone from outside their areas access. 

READ MORE | Phoenix killings: New data suggests Indians, homes were never the target in face of race killings

At least 20 people were killed, many injured, and vehicles torched in the suburb.

Manyala said the community decided to march because they were in the dark about what was happening with the investigation into the killings.

In a memorandum handed over at the police station, the community demanded that a commission of inquiry be established. 

They also called for a multipurpose centre and a police station to be built in Bhamayi. 

"We feel that a commission of inquiry needs to be established so that it makes recommendations because we know that people are reliant and dependent on the Phoenix community for whatever they want - whether people need health facilities, or employment, they have to get into Phoenix. 

READ | Unrest-affected employees may get up to R17 712 month in govt relief

"As a movement, we decided to stage this march so that there will be a judicial commission of inquiry which will recommend that people from these communities also have access to health facilities and a mobile police station because they don't have those," Manyala said. 

Manyala said the situation in Amaoti and Bhamayi was calm, although residents were still frustrated because they were not getting any report back on the progress of the cases into the death of relatives.

"People are very frustrated even though they are not doing anything because there are soldiers. If soldiers or police were not there, you don't know what they would do out of frustration," Manyala said. 

He said the march was peaceful and their memorandum was accepted and signed by an official from the police station. 

The community also called for Minister of Police Bheki Cele to give them feedback on the matter. 

Last week Cele said 31 people had been arrested in connection with the killings in the area. 

Cele said the police were making progress regarding the investigation into the killings in Phoenix.

The minister said a 33-member detective team was working with a team of prosecutors to ensure justice for those killed.

Manyala said they hoped their demands would receive the necessary attention and consideration. 

