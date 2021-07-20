1h ago

#UnrestSA: Calm start to the week as police recover looted goods in Gauteng and KZN

Kaveel Singh and Marvin Charles
  • Despite hundreds of WhatsApp voice notes that made its way through KZN, claiming renewed widespread violence in Durban, nothing materialised by Monday. 
  • Police Minister Bheki Cele was on the ground in the province where he oversaw an operation to recover looted items. 
  • SASSA said the unrest in KZN has severely affected service delivery at some of its offices. 

After a week of unrest that nearly brought most of KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng to its knees, peace washed over most of the country on Monday.

Despite hundreds of WhatsApp voice notes that made its way through KZN, claiming renewed widespread violence in Durban, nothing materialised by Monday.

The city was calm, with small pockets of traffic beginning to show in the city centre and main roads such as Umgeni Road, which was a no-go area during the unrest due to high levels of looting and criminality.

While traffic was not as its usual pace, the CBD was far busier than last week with minibus taxis and other public transport in operation.

Some stores were even up and running after many business owners used the weekend to begin repairs and restore some sort of normality.

In Phoenix, north of Durban central, where there was racial tension between black and Indian communities, barriers created by mainly Indian residents were removed as nearly 100 SA Defence Force (SANDF) and 70 police officers were deployed to the area, according to Police Minister Bheki Cele.

He was on the ground in KZN, first stopping at the Mansel Market in the city where he oversaw an operation to recover looted items.

From beds, fridges, stoves to other household items, the police bagged the items as evidence. No arrests were made at the scene.

Cele also visited major malls - including Pavilion in Westville, Liberty Mall in Pietermaritzburg and Gateway in Umhlanga - where the police were credited with defending them.

The malls were currently open only for essential shopping but would be fully operational within the coming days as per their respective security plans. 

There was, however, still smoke bellowing from the UPL Chemical factory in Cornubia that was set alight last week.

The factory fire has made it difficult to breathe, while some environmentalists have said it impacted wildlife as far as the Umhlanga lagoon.

Cele said recovering stolen property would be the order of the day in KZN and Gauteng and all suspected looted goods would be stored at various police evidence facilities.

Police Minister Bheki Cele oversees recovering of stolen property operation in KZN
UPL spokesperson Craig Dodds told News24: "There is still debris smouldering under the wreckage and this needs to be cleared so firefighters can douse these areas. Otherwise, the fire is out."

Dodds said they had consulted extensively with toxicologist Dr Gerhard Verdoorn, who was provided with a list of products in the warehouse. 

"In his view, there is a minimal risk of any long-terms effects to the health of people exposed to smoke from the warehouse. However, exposure in the short term to some of the chemicals contained in the crop solution products may result in dermal, eye and respiratory irritation.

"The situation is being closely monitored and to date, no cases of acute human toxicity have been reported," he added

On the North Coast, there were also threats of violence, but communities reported it was back to normal with many businesspeople and residents undertaking mop-up operations as far as Mandeni and Nyoni.

The Gateway Mall in Durban has put in extra security measures and is only open for essential trading.

The police have also been deployed to the area amid threats of fresh looting.  

The mall management said it would be fully operational on Tuesday and access to the mall and parking would be restricted and strictly monitored.

Malls implement stricter security to prevent any further damage
On the South Coast, there were also no reports of violence.

SASSA said the unrest in KZN had severely affected service delivery at some of its offices.

In a statement, it said: "The unrest in KZN has severely affected service delivery at some of SASSA offices, such as the KwaMashu local office where infrastructure, including vehicles, were vandalised and torched.

"Service providers who are contracted to provide social relief of distress have had their stocks stolen which has led to the service providers halting their service."


SASSA added it was currently working around the clock to assess the extent of the destruction and ensure that services were rendered swiftly.

Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni during her briefing on Monday said the situation in KZN was stable with no new incidents of looting reported, however, three additional deaths were reported.

"Ministers and provincial leadership led by the premier continued with stakeholder and community engagements to calm the tensions in the communities. Therefore, the total recorded deaths to date as a result of the violence is 215."

She added there were previous reports of food shortages in KZN.

"We can confirm that stores have been replenished with improved food supplies from Gauteng and the ports. It is areas that shopping centres have been completely vandalised that people may have to travel to adjacent towns to purchase their supplies."

