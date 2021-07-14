UnrestSA: Communities rally to protect businesses and livelihoods

CPFs, under the banner #ProtectSouthAfrica, are discouraging those planning to loot.

Unrest erupted in Gauteng and KZN over the weekend, following the incarceration of Jacob Zuma.

In the Western Cape, CPFs are protecting businesses.

Communities in various parts of the country are rallying to stop the unrest and riots, which have intensified over the last few days.

Community Policing Forums (CPFs), under the banner #ProtectSouthAfrica, are discouraging people who are planning to loot.

Mohale Kgothe, from Danville in Pretoria, said it was important to stop the looters to protect businesses.

"It's imperative because this is criminality. People are using the issue of Jacob Zuma as an excuse to loot. Where are our residents in our community expected to buy groceries?"

Kgothe made an urgent plea, via social media, for communities to take charge of the situation.

Speaking to News24 on Tuesday, Kgothe said he and a few residents were outside the Madeira Shopping Centre during the day to protect the facility.

We have seen many communities protect the businesses in their areas. The people, who loot our businesses, are not from our area, and that's why communities need to stand with us.

Johannesburg CPF chairperson, Abdullah Navlakhi, said they were trying to ease residents' fears.

"We are on the ground trying to restore calm to the situation, and there is a lot of anxiety among residents. We have security companies as well assisting us."

Domonique Palmer, of the Eldorado Park CPF, said they were protecting businesses in the area.

"If we don't protect our businesses, it is going to affect our community's food supply, and it will kill jobs in our areas. They support us; why should people loot them?"

Massive protests broke out in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend following the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.

The protests have seen businesses looted, trucks set alight, and at least 45 people killed due to the unrest.

It prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation on Monday evening, where he outlined plans to deal with the violence.

In the Western Cape, CPFs have begun protecting local businesses should the violence and unrest spill over.

Philippi CPF secretary, Melikhaya Gadeni, said they had mobilised their Neighbourhood Watch volunteers to augment the work of the police in the area.

We believe, as community members, we must protect our infrastructure, to protect our people's livelihoods. One must remember that Philippi is behind in development, we are already sitting at a 70% unemployment. Further damage will increase that unemployment percentage and destroy our local economy.

Ilitha Park neighbourhood watch coordinator, Bulelwa Qoqa, said they woke up early on Tuesday morning to protect the local Khayelitsha Mall.

"We stood there (at the mall) to ensure the shops opened smoothly. If these malls close, people will lose jobs, and there is already poverty in our area. This looting is criminality."