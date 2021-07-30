1h ago

add bookmark

#UnrestSA: Cost of damage in Gauteng at least R3bn, David Makhura says

accreditation
Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police officers round up suspected looters in Soweto.
Police officers round up suspected looters in Soweto.
James Oatway/Getty Images
  • The preliminary cost of damages from looting and unrest in Gauteng is R3.5 billion.
  • This was revealed by the Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Friday.
  • Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal were most affected by the recent unrest.

The preliminary estimate of the cost of damage following the unrest and looting in Gauteng is R3.5 billion, Premier David Makhura revealed on Friday. 

"The unrest has had a very terrible impact on the Gauteng economy. So far, the preliminary estimation is that the cost in rand terms, the damage caused by the unrest, is R3.5 billion.

"A lot of this is in stock that would have been looted and the destruction that has happened," Makhura said.

He was speaking during a virtual briefing on Friday, which presented an update on the economic reconstruction and recovery plan in Gauteng following the recent violent protests which led to the destruction and looting of businesses in some parts of the province.

WATCH | Alexandra's Pan African Mall, opened by Zuma in 2009, trashed by looters

Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal were most affected by the recent unrest and looting.

The violent protests resulted in some malls being destroyed and ransacked by looters.

READ | Unrest: About 150 000 jobs at risk, govt says

One mall notably was the Pan Africa Mall in the Alexandra township in Johannesburg, which was left unrecognisable after a night of looting.

News24 earlier reported that upon visiting the area, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola described the events as "serious crimes" and "clear economic sabotage" against the people of this country.

ALSO READ | #UnrestSA: 'This is clear economic sabotage to the people of this country' - Lamola

Makhura - in his virtual address - said the preliminary R3.5-billion figure did not include a lot of the uninsured township-based businesses.

"How many jobs have been affected so far? 14 500 jobs have been affected by the unrest. In other words, we have had a significant number of people, a lot of them have still not resumed duty because of the repairs [that are] still happening," he said.

PICS | Unrest: Looters arrested as police, soldiers raid Nguni Hostel in Vosloorus

He added that of the 500 malls/shopping centres in the province, 30 were affected by the looting - in the townships of Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg, three areas in Tshwane, one area in the West Rand, and two areas in Sedibeng.

"No factories were damaged, or any other infrastructure that was attacked or damaged outside of the retail infrastructures [but] small businesses such as spaza shops and informal traders were severely affected," Makhura said.

The Gauteng would make economic interventions to help rebuild the province in this regard, he said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
david makhuragautengjohannesburgunrest
Lottery
Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should Covid-19 vaccinations be mandatory for employees in workplaces?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it is the responsible thing to do
46% - 3521 votes
No, vaccination should be an individual choice
43% - 3301 votes
No, but those who are unvaccinated should have to work from home
11% - 831 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
view
Rand - Dollar
14.58
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.34
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.32
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.75
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,825.30
-0.2%
Silver
25.58
+0.3%
Palladium
2,655.00
+0.3%
Platinum
1,057.50
-0.7%
Brent Crude
76.05
+1.8%
Top 40
62,887
-0.8%
All Share
69,054
-0.7%
Resource 10
70,974
-1.6%
Industrial 25
87,877
-0.6%
Financial 15
12,893
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed...

29 Jul

LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed his van
PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms

27 Jul

PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms
Cape Town NGO teaches life skills to children through sport, even during pandemic

26 Jul

Cape Town NGO teaches life skills to children through sport, even during pandemic
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
SA's gallant Olympic hero Schoenmaker fails to propel relay team into semis

51m ago

SA's gallant Olympic hero Schoenmaker fails to propel relay team into semis
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 7: SA finish 7th in women's 4X100m medley, Emma Chelius...

13h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 7: SA finish 7th in women's 4X100m medley, Emma Chelius qualifies for semis, Brad Tandy crashes out
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
SA men's hockey team bows out of Olympics, women's waterpolo side beaten 33-1

4h ago

SA men's hockey team bows out of Olympics, women's waterpolo side beaten 33-1
Zverev ends Djokovic's Golden Slam hopes with comeback win at Olympics

3h ago

Zverev ends Djokovic's Golden Slam hopes with comeback win at Olympics
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

10h ago

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Schoenmaker, top of the world, reflects on lows of Rio 2016 disappointment

5h ago

Schoenmaker, top of the world, reflects on lows of Rio 2016 disappointment
Cyril Ramaphosa joins elated South Africans congratulating Tatjana Schoenmaker:...

5h ago

Cyril Ramaphosa joins elated South Africans congratulating Tatjana Schoenmaker: 'You're an absolute star!'
Emotional Schoenmaker in disbelief after shattering world record for gold: 'It's...

8h ago

Emotional Schoenmaker in disbelief after shattering world record for gold: 'It's indescribable'
Dominique Scott-Efurd fails to qualify for next round, Zazini progresses in 400m...

6h ago

Dominique Scott-Efurd fails to qualify for next round, Zazini progresses in 400m hurdles
Sparkling Schoenmaker stands tall as SA's new Olympic conqueror: 'It just doesn't...

11h ago

Sparkling Schoenmaker stands tall as SA's new Olympic conqueror: 'It just doesn't seem real'
SA's Schoenmaker wins GOLD, smashes world record to make history in Tokyo

12h ago

SA's Schoenmaker wins GOLD, smashes world record to make history in Tokyo
SA's Corbett not looking at Olympic podium: 'I'm just ecstatic to be in the final'

29 Jul

SA's Corbett not looking at Olympic podium: 'I'm just ecstatic to be in the final'
David Notoane hopes mistakes learned at Olympics will benefit Bafana Bafana in future

29 Jul

David Notoane hopes mistakes learned at Olympics will benefit Bafana Bafana in future
Schoenmaker tipped for Olympic gold, but warns SA fans: 'Don't get too excited'

29 Jul

Schoenmaker tipped for Olympic gold, but warns SA fans: 'Don't get too excited'
Stage set for Schoenmaker to be SA's golden girl: '15 years of training for 2...

29 Jul

Stage set for Schoenmaker to be SA's golden girl: '15 years of training for 2 minutes, 20 seconds'
Olympics: Promising TV eyeballs … despite horribly early ‘kick-offs’

11h ago

Olympics: Promising TV eyeballs … despite horribly early ‘kick-offs’
Bezuidenhout, Higgo off the pace as Olympic golf 1st round suspended over lightning

29 Jul

Bezuidenhout, Higgo off the pace as Olympic golf 1st round suspended over lightning
Devastated Chad le Clos on Tokyo Olympics exit: 'I don't know what to say'

29 Jul

Devastated Chad le Clos on Tokyo Olympics exit: 'I don't know what to say'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo