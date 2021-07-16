51m ago

add bookmark

#UnrestSA: Eastern Cape business chamber sends Ramaphosa scathing letter on violence, looting

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The Border-Kei Chamber of Business has accused police and state security ministers of not doing enough to stop the violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
  • Director Lizelle Maurice, in an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, said the organisation was "extremely concerned and appalled at the visible lack of action and decisive leadership" from ministers Bheki Cele and Ayanda Dlodlo. 
  • She said the ministers’ poor leadership and the lack of decisive action or a quick response to a national crisis led to financial losses worth billions in an economy with an already high unemployment rate.

The Border-Kei Chamber of Business in the Eastern Cape has written a scathing open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, accusing Police Minister Bheki Cele and State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo of allowing unrest to rage unabated in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. 

The chaos which began in KwaZulu-Natal after the incarceration of former President Jacob Zuma, quickly spread to Gauteng. 

It was spearheaded by people calling for the release of the former head of state from prison.

READ | #UnrestSA: Eastern Cape towns running out of supplies as KZN panic-buyers cross border

In the two page letter, dated 14 July, the chamber's executive director Lizelle Maurice tells Ramaphosa that the organisation is, "... extremely concerned and appalled at the visible lack of action and decisive leadership", from Cele and Dlodlo. 

A picture taken on July 16, 2021 shows President C
President Cyril Ramaphosa visiting Bridge City in Durban. He is joined by police minister Bheki Cele.

Maurice said the ministers' poor leadership and the lack of decisive action or a quick response to a national crisis, led to, among others, financial losses worth billions, death resulting from stampedes at shopping malls, infrastructural damage and job losses in an economy with an already high unemployment rate.

ALSO READ | Eastern Cape taxi operators arm themselves with 270 sjamboks to curb looting

Maurice wrote: 

In addition, we are already experiencing food and fuel shortages in several parts of our country. This situation bears testament to the deteriorating levels of good quality leadership that we have been experiencing over the past couple of years. Lack of accountability and action against perpetrators at an Executive level, has almost become the norm.

The chamber said it would like to see swift and decisive action against leaders who were supposed to uphold the rule of law and protect the public, but had failed in their task, the arrest and prosecution of 12 instigators identified by Cele as having incited the riots, business support provided to affected businesses to ensure their recovery and that of the local economy in the affected provinces, and an investigation into the root cause of the violence.

"The safety and security of our people is a basic human right and we therefore call for an urgent review of the safety and security measures of our country, as we are clearly not prepared for terrorist attacks, invasion, war or mass public disorder."

ALSO READ | Eastern Cape asks army to stand by as people gather outside malls

Cele's spokesperson Lirandzu Temba said ministers forming part of the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) cluster, including Cele and Dlodlo, met and are satisfied with all the intelligence reports they have received from SSA, SAPS, as well as crime and defence intelligence regarding the lootings.

She said the ministers are confident that law enforcement agencies will be able to do their job effectively.

News24 could not reach State Security Agency spokesperson Mava Scott and Ramaphosa's spokesperson Tyrone Seale for comment. Their responses will be added once received.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ayanda dlodlocyril ramaphosaport elizabetheastern capeeconomyunrest
Lottery
Lucky Tuesday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you registered for your vaccine if you are in the 35-49 age group?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I have received my confirmation
54% - 1603 votes
Not yet, but I am planning to
13% - 391 votes
No, I will not be getting vaccinated
33% - 988 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
view
Rand - Dollar
14.39
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
19.82
+1.6%
Rand - Euro
17.00
+1.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.66
+1.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.5%
Gold
1,814.69
-0.8%
Silver
25.73
-2.3%
Palladium
2,647.10
-2.9%
Platinum
1,110.50
-2.8%
Brent Crude
73.47
-1.7%
Top 40
60,438
-1.6%
All Share
66,530
-1.5%
Resource 10
64,822
-3.4%
Industrial 25
87,250
-0.5%
Financial 15
12,748
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry

14 Jul

11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Team SA jets off to Tokyo – we've got you covered!

6h ago

Team SA jets off to Tokyo – we've got you covered!
Blitzboks released from quarantine in Tokyo

10h ago

Blitzboks released from quarantine in Tokyo
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics 'with much pride'

12h ago

Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics 'with much pride'
Why SA won't experience canoeing glory again at the Tokyo Olympics

15 Jul

Why SA won't experience canoeing glory again at the Tokyo Olympics
Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing

14 Jul

Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing
Blitzboks quarantined upon arrival in Tokyo

14 Jul

Blitzboks quarantined upon arrival in Tokyo
Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'

13 Jul

Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'
SA swimming prodigy Houlie realises Olympic dream: 'Something special happens when...

13 Jul

SA swimming prodigy Houlie realises Olympic dream: 'Something special happens when you wear green and gold'
SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics

12 Jul

SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics
WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo

12 Jul

WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo
New African record the boost Simbine needed

11 Jul

New African record the boost Simbine needed
Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th

09 Jul

Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th
Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed

08 Jul

Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed
'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record

08 Jul

'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record
Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics

08 Jul

Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics
Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream

07 Jul

Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream
Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary

07 Jul

Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary
SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini

07 Jul

SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini
Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal

06 Jul

Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21193.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo