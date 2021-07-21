45m ago

add bookmark

#UnrestSA: EFF calls for sacking of State Security Minister Dlodlo for 'misleading' Parliament

accreditation
Pule Letshwiti-Jones
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Smoke rises from a Makro building set on fire in Umhlanga, north of Durban.
Smoke rises from a Makro building set on fire in Umhlanga, north of Durban.
Rajesh Jantilal/AFP
  • The EFF wants State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo to be removed for allegedly misleading Parliament.
  • The party said Dlodlo failed to provide them with her department's intelligence about a possible insurrection.
  • Dlodlo told News24 on Tuesday that intelligence was shared with the police and other structures all the time.

The EFF has called for the immediate removal of State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo over her handling of the recent looting and unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The red berets have accused her of deliberately misleading the public and Parliament about "non-existent" intelligence that she claimed cautioned state and government structures about the possibility of violent unrest.

"On 16 July 2021, the EFF wrote to Minister of State Security to provide evidence that her department possessed intelligence about the possible riots or activities instigating riots/unrest. This followed her public claims that [the State Security Agency, SSA] had intelligence, forwarded it to the SAPS and [Police] Minister Bheki Cele, yet nothing was done. She was quoted as saying: 'We analysed and packaged information for the client, we gave it to them. Minister Cele said that intelligence is driving operations. We gave SAPS all the information they needed to plan for these riots'," EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo said.

READ HERE | #UnrestSA: Bheki Cele says he did not receive an intelligence report from Dlodlo, SSA

On Wednesday, the party said despite sending several follow-up questions about their concerns to Dlodlo, the minister had failed to respond.

The party added that such information was never shared or given to Parliament's Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence (JSCI) despite claims that the SSA was in possession of such information.

"The implications of minister Ayanda Dlodlo's statement [are] that government knew about the possible blockade of roads and attacks on malls as instigations for a riot or public unrest, but elected to do nothing, which amounts to treason.

"Over 200 people lost their lives, and thousands more their livelihoods... If the government allowed this to happen, then it has perpetuated a crime against humanity and those responsible must be held accountable," Pambo said.

READ | #UnrestSA: Ministers Cele and Dlodlo at odds over intelligence report

On Tuesday afternoon, Dlodlo told News24 intelligence products were always shared with relevant structures and not people.

"Intelligence is shared with the police and other structures all the time," she said.

"State Security has tabled the relevant reports to the relevant structures timeously."

On Tuesday, at the daily media briefing on the unrest, acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni also said intelligence reports were shared.

The EFF said Dlodlo and the SSA never had any intelligence which predicted the key events of what has been called an attempted insurrection.

The party claimed there was no intelligence report that warned about the blockades at the Mooi River Plaza on the N3 highway, the attacks on commercial centres and malls or even the marches by hostel dwellers.

OPINION | Do we still have confidence in Ramaphosa's Cabinet following the mayhem?

They also did not send such a report to the SAPS or the minister of police, the party said.

"This is evidence of how dangerous minister Ayanda Dlodlo is to the national security and stability of our country. She is part of information peddlers who lie to our people to protect their utter incompetence," Pambo said.

"She has misled the public, and her officials in the SSA have deliberately misled Parliament in order to hide their utter incompetence and negligence.

"It is a fact that intelligence agencies of our country did not foresee any of the key events leading or sparking the riots," Pambo added.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
effayanda dlodlounrest
Lottery
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
In light of the recent looting, do you think a basic income grant is the right approach to deal with SA’s hunger and poverty problems?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It will go a long way in helping fight the symptoms of SA’s entrenched inequality, especially for those who are starving right now
19% - 1020 votes
SA’s problems are complex, and we instead need to spend that money on building and growing our economy, which will help the country in the long run
31% - 1679 votes
All grants are a problem as they foster a reliance on handouts
50% - 2674 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
view
Rand - Dollar
14.65
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.03
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.26
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.75
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,803.84
-0.4%
Silver
25.24
+1.2%
Palladium
2,668.00
+1.0%
Platinum
1,078.50
+0.9%
Brent Crude
69.35
+1.1%
Top 40
60,565
+1.5%
All Share
66,593
+1.3%
Resource 10
65,515
+2.3%
Industrial 25
87,153
+1.0%
Financial 15
12,639
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry

14 Jul

11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Coronavirus forces 4 athletes out of Tokyo Olympics

40m ago

Coronavirus forces 4 athletes out of Tokyo Olympics
US women's 44-game unbeaten run ended by Sweden at Olympics

3h ago

US women's 44-game unbeaten run ended by Sweden at Olympics
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
Aussie showjumper booted from Olympics after positive cocaine test

5h ago

Aussie showjumper booted from Olympics after positive cocaine test
Brisbane to host 2032 Olympic Games

5h ago

Brisbane to host 2032 Olympic Games
USA, Team GB take knee ahead of Olympic women's football openers

5h ago

USA, Team GB take knee ahead of Olympic women's football openers
Team SA Olympic medal prospects in Tokyo - Chad le Clos

6h ago

Team SA Olympic medal prospects in Tokyo - Chad le Clos
160 000 condoms, 20 000 Covid-19 tests per day - Tokyo Olympics by the numbers

6h ago

160 000 condoms, 20 000 Covid-19 tests per day - Tokyo Olympics by the numbers
High-tech TV tricks for fan-free Tokyo Olympics

6h ago

High-tech TV tricks for fan-free Tokyo Olympics
One year late, Tokyo Olympics sports finally underway

8h ago

One year late, Tokyo Olympics sports finally underway
Blitzboks training in Tokyo after Covid-19 enforced isolation period ends

20 Jul

Blitzboks training in Tokyo after Covid-19 enforced isolation period ends
'Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together': Olympic motto gets Covid-era makeover

20 Jul

'Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together': Olympic motto gets Covid-era makeover
Olympics chief admits 'sleepless nights' over troubled Tokyo Games

20 Jul

Olympics chief admits 'sleepless nights' over troubled Tokyo Games
Stick '100% convinced' that Blitzboks can claim gold despite Powell setback

19 Jul

Stick '100% convinced' that Blitzboks can claim gold despite Powell setback
Tokyo organisers insist Olympic Village 'safe place to stay'

19 Jul

Tokyo organisers insist Olympic Village 'safe place to stay'
Powell to miss Olympic Rugby Sevens tournament after positive test

18 Jul

Powell to miss Olympic Rugby Sevens tournament after positive test
US tennis teen Gauff to miss Olympics with Covid-19 positive

18 Jul

US tennis teen Gauff to miss Olympics with Covid-19 positive
Wimbledon finalist Berrettini out of Tokyo Olympics with injury

18 Jul

Wimbledon finalist Berrettini out of Tokyo Olympics with injury
Blitzboks coach Neil Powell and three SA U-23 members test positive on arrival in...

18 Jul

Blitzboks coach Neil Powell and three SA U-23 members test positive on arrival in Japan
Marathon team primed to spring a surprise at the Tokyo Olympics

18 Jul

Marathon team primed to spring a surprise at the Tokyo Olympics
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo