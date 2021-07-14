1h ago

#UnrestSA: eThekwini mayor calls on residents not to escalate racial tensions

Pule Letshwiti-Jones
People flee from the a mall in Springfield Park in Durban amid looting and riots.
STRINGER / AFP
  • The eThekwini municipality has been hit hard by the recent unrest and looting.
  • Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said things could end up being worse for the unprivileged if the riots did not end soon.
  • Kaunda called on communities in the region to refrain from taking the law into their own hands and to work with the police.

eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has called on residents to exercise restraint and desist from actions that might escalate racial tensions.

Speaking on Wednesday, the mayor urged members of the community to refrain from taking the law into their own hands and to work with the police to fight the violent civil unrest. 

Kaunda's call follows reports of racial tension among residents amid mass looting and violence in Gauteng.

The mayor said they had established a programme that would aim at engaging community members to work together within the law against looting and criminality, and refrain from killing each other.

This is said to be a month-long programme the City will be rolling out to diffuse the simmering racial tensions in these communities.

"Today, we have started to engage community leaders across multiple sectors to find a lasting solution to this crisis. As part of this programme, we have identified all hotspot areas, particularly where there are brewing racial tensions," he said.

Kaunda added:

Our aim is to engage these communities and urge them to protect their property and families but to do this within the confines of the law. eThekwini belongs to all who live in it. Therefore, we cannot have no-go areas for certain racial groups.

Since the protests began last week, following the arrest of the former president Jacob Zuma, the metro police have now developed a safety plan which includes increasing police visibility in several hotspot areas, particularly in malls and factories where most of the looting and vandalism was taking place.

"We are intensifying the trace and recovery process to retrieve stolen property, and arrest perpetrators. Despite the sterling work of our police officers, we note with concern reports that some of them are involved in looting. While there may be some truth to this in isolated cases, most members of the police are hard-working, law-abiding professionals who have worked very hard during this crisis," Kaunda added.

Kaunda said the region’s economy had been hard-hit by the riots and that if there were no interventions, the situation would spiral out of control. He added that the total loss in GDP (Gross Domestic Product) for the region would be over R20 billion, including a loss in production.


The preliminary high-level estimates on the economic impact of the unrest include the following:

R1 billion loss of stock

R15 billion of damage to property and equipment

55 000 informal traders affected.

40 000 formal businesses impacted including small businesses, and a large portion of those may never recover.

129 000 jobs at risk and a large portion of that may be lost.

The eThekwini Municipality has been engulfed by violent riots, which have resulted in the loss of lives and much property damage. More than 20 people have died, and scores have been injured.

"Our teams are currently assessing the economic impact of the unrest, as we know that a number of factories and shopping malls were destroyed. Our hearts go out to the business sector whose businesses have been looted and destroyed. We are engaging with the sector through the newly established eThekwini Economic Council to understand how we can work together during the crisis and in the aftermath," Kaunda said.

The mayor added that preliminary reports indicated that all malls in the townships were destroyed and looted and that this had resulted in massive job losses, and derailed efforts to build the township economy.

Kuanda said what was concerning was that the results of the violence could lead to widespread food shortages over the coming weeks and a sharp increase in the price of basic goods.

"Unfortunately, it will be our poor communities - who are already facing the triple challenge of poverty, unemployment and inequality - who will be at the receiving end of this looming crisis. We would like to commend our law enforcement agencies including our Metro Police and SAPS for their sterling work in arresting perpetrators of this unrest. Working with the SAPS, the Metro Police has been able to arrest over 200 people who were handed over to 30 police stations around the city."

